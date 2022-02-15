Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Tuesday it will launch a Series C funding round with a starting investment of 40 million pounds ($54 million) from mining giant Glencore. Britishvolt said it aims to raise around 200 million pounds in the funding round, some...
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank’s expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP (FUN.N) has been rejected and that it does not see a path to a transaction. Cedar Fair did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported earlier this...
MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI) will present a new business plan after the closing of the deal for Carige (CRGI.MI), Chief Executive Piero Luigi Montani said in a statement on Tuesday. Details of synergies from the deal will be provided only after the closing,...
(Reuters) – Private equity firm Warburg Pincus and real estate investor Barry Sternlicht are partnering up in a three-way, blank-check deal worth about $20 billion to take security services firm Allied Universal public, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and...
The Indian government’s ambitious roadmap for its major public ports is under way, as cargo volumes rebound after crashing at the height of Covid lockdowns. Maritime India Vision 2030 comprises 963 projects across 12 ports, at an estimated total cost of Rs677.2bn ($8.9bn), and essentially involves the addition of terminal capacity, equipment upgrades, mechanisation, connectivity improvements and digital solutions.
Blackstone's streak of casino resort acquisitions now extends to Australia, but Crown Resorts is in more turmoil than the investment firm's prior resort purchases in Las Vegas. It's going to take years to right this ship. Crown Resorts Ltd backed a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc...
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has proposed a new structure for Glencore (GLEN.L) that would allow the miner to separate its thermal coal business and still maintain control of the spin-off, a letter showed on Monday. In November, Bluebell asked Glencore to separate the unit to...
DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held nearly $56 billion worth of U.S.-listed stocks as of December last year, up from $43.4 billion at the end of September, boosted by the increased value of electric car maker Lucid (LCID.O), it said in a U.S. regulatory filing.
(Reuters) -Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The offer was made recently and the companies are not in active talks, the newspaper...
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas SA announced a follow-on offering of 37.5 million new common shares and 57.5 million new preferred shares as it looks to raise money to pay for the acquisition of a stake in Rothy’s Inc. At Thursday’s closing price of 26.60 reais...
HOLLAND — Hutt Trucking Co. Inc., which specializes in hauling refrigerated and frozen food products, has been acquired by a New Jersey-based logistics company. The Holland-based Hutt, which also offers cold storage warehousing, has been purchased by Mt. Laurel, N.J.-based RLS Logistics and will now operate under the new name RLS Hutt.
ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion), hurt by provisions to settle its investment bank’s legal costs and a slowdown in business for its trading and wealth management divisions. The scandal-ridden lender had flagged a loss in January.
Nearly 420 trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed millions of dollars after a California oil distributor ceased operations and filed Chapter 7. RPP Products Inc. of Bloomington, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. In its filing, RPP, doing...
ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Global logistics platform Flexport announced Monday it is looking to close a $935 million series E investment round by the end of the first quarter that will value the company at over $8 billion.
American Airlines has firmed its planned $200 million investment in Gol, under which it is taking a 5.2% stake in the Brazilian budget carrier. The US airline in September outlined its intention to deepen its co-operation with codeshare partner Gol by taking the stake in the airline. Oneworld carrier American...
