Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

By Syndicated Content
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday existing investors...

Britishvolt kicks off funding round with $54 million from Glencore

LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Tuesday it will launch a Series C funding round with a starting investment of 40 million pounds ($54 million) from mining giant Glencore. Britishvolt said it aims to raise around 200 million pounds in the funding round, some...
BUSINESS
Thai lender SCB invests $100 million in Indonesia’s Akulaku

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank’s expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
BUSINESS
SeaWorld says offer to buy Cedar Fair rejected

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP (FUN.N) has been rejected and that it does not see a path to a transaction. Cedar Fair did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported earlier this...
BUSINESS
Italy's BPER to present new plan after Carige deal closes - CEO

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI) will present a new business plan after the closing of the deal for Carige (CRGI.MI), Chief Executive Piero Luigi Montani said in a statement on Tuesday. Details of synergies from the deal will be provided only after the closing,...
BUSINESS
Delhi builds on logistics plans with multibillion port project investment

The Indian government’s ambitious roadmap for its major public ports is under way, as cargo volumes rebound after crashing at the height of Covid lockdowns. Maritime India Vision 2030 comprises 963 projects across 12 ports, at an estimated total cost of Rs677.2bn ($8.9bn), and essentially involves the addition of terminal capacity, equipment upgrades, mechanisation, connectivity improvements and digital solutions.
INDUSTRY
Blackstone Makes $6.3 Billion Bid for Troubled Crown Resorts

Blackstone's streak of casino resort acquisitions now extends to Australia, but Crown Resorts is in more turmoil than the investment firm's prior resort purchases in Las Vegas. It's going to take years to right this ship. Crown Resorts Ltd backed a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc...
GAMBLING
Activist Bluebell Capital charts plan for Glencore coal spin-off

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has proposed a new structure for Glencore (GLEN.L) that would allow the miner to separate its thermal coal business and still maintain control of the spin-off, a letter showed on Monday. In November, Bluebell asked Glencore to separate the unit to...
INDUSTRY
Business
Economy
Markets
Cisco made $20 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk -WSJ

(Reuters) -Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The offer was made recently and the companies are not in active talks, the newspaper...
BUSINESS
Credit Suisse posts $2.2 billion fourth-quarter loss

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion), hurt by provisions to settle its investment bank’s legal costs and a slowdown in business for its trading and wealth management divisions. The scandal-ridden lender had flagged a loss in January.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Trucking, logistics firms owed millions after oil distributor files Chapter 7

Nearly 420 trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed millions of dollars after a California oil distributor ceased operations and filed Chapter 7. RPP Products Inc. of Bloomington, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. In its filing, RPP, doing...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
Siemens agrees to sell logistics business to Koerber in 1.15 billion euro deal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
Flexport Winning $8 Billion Valuation With Tech-Enabled Global Logistics

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Global logistics platform Flexport announced Monday it is looking to close a $935 million series E investment round by the end of the first quarter that will value the company at over $8 billion.
INDUSTRY
American firms $200m Gol investment plan

American Airlines has firmed its planned $200 million investment in Gol, under which it is taking a 5.2% stake in the Brazilian budget carrier. The US airline in September outlined its intention to deepen its co-operation with codeshare partner Gol by taking the stake in the airline. Oneworld carrier American...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

