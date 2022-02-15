Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

HOLLAND — Hutt Trucking Co. Inc., which specializes in hauling refrigerated and frozen food products, has been acquired by a New Jersey-based logistics company. The Holland-based Hutt, which also offers cold storage warehousing, has been purchased by Mt. Laurel, N.J.-based RLS Logistics and will now operate under the new name RLS Hutt.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO