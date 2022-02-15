ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Thailand approves tax cut on diesel to ease high prices

By Syndicated Content
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday agreed to cut the excise tax on...

101 WIXX

Thailand approves incentives to promote EV shift

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a package of incentives including tax cuts and subsidies to promote a shift to electric vehicles in Southeast Asia’s major auto production base, a government official told Reuters. The package will help reduce the price of electric cars by...
The Independent

Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.It comes after separate figures from the AA suggested petrol and diesel prices both struck record highs over the weekend.The new BEIS data showed that the price of diesel increased by 0.8p to 151.10p per litre on Monday compared with last week.The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet...
theedgemarkets.com

Thailand mulls tax cuts, subsidies to spur electric car adoption

BANGKOK (Feb 14): Thailand is weighing an array of incentives, including lower taxes and cash subsidies, to develop the market for electric vehicles (EVs), betting the perks may spur automakers to invest more and make the Southeast Asian nation a manufacturing hub for cleaner cars. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s Cabinet...
BBC

Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high

Fuel prices have hit a new record high at the pump across the UK, tightening the squeeze on UK consumers, the motoring organisation the AA has said. Over the weekend petrol reached 148.02p a litre, while diesel hit a new record high of 151.57p a litre last Thursday. Fuel previously...
freightwaves.com

Benchmark retail diesel price above $4/g, first time since March 2014

For the first time since St. Patrick’s Day in 2014, the national average diesel price has crossed the $4/gallon mark. With a gain of 6.8 cts/g, the benchmark price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration came in at $4.019/g. The price on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014 was $4.003/g.
The Guardian

UK motorists face record fuel prices as global oil costs rise

Motorists face the return of record high prices at the pumps as global oil markets continue to climb towards $100 a barrel after a slowdown in output from the Opec oil cartel. British drivers will now pay 151.21p a litre of diesel after pump prices on Thursday climbed above the previous all-time high of 151.10p a litre in November last year, compounding the national cost of living crisis.
kfgo.com

Thailand to consider measures to ease impact of fuel prices -Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet will discuss next week a package of measures to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices, the finance minister said on Friday. The package will include measures from the energy and finance ministries, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. He did not give further details.
raleighnews.net

Chinese-made diesel locomotives handed over to Thailand

BANGKOK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of diesel locomotives manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qishuyan Co. Ltd has been handed over to the Thai railway authorities, which would boost efforts of Thailand to improve its railway service. The delivery of the 20 diesel AC motor...
The Independent

Council tax bills expected to be cut for poorer households to ease pain of soaring energy price cap

Council tax bills are expected to be cut for poorer households to ease the pain of the energy price cap soaring to around £2,000 a year.Rishi Sunak has drawn up plans for rebates for lower-value properties, amid criticism that state-backed loans to energy suppliers – providing £200-plus discounts to all homes – will fall short of what is needed.The regulator Ofgem will reveal the new price cap at 11am, with bills tipped to rise by around £600, or 50 per cent, on 1 April, because of surging wholesale gas prices.The chancellor has ruled out a windfall tax on the...
financemagnates.com

Thailand Abandoned Its Proposed 15% Crypto Tax

Thailand is abandoning its proposed 15% tax on cryptocurrencies including mining. The Thai government faced strong backlash to the proposed crypto tax. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, the Chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations, warned that taxing stock trading and cryptocurrencies may substantially lower the market by liquidity by as much as 40%.
Telegraph

Ceasefire in supermarket price wars fuels record-breaking petrol prices

The cost-of-energy crisis is now spreading to the petrol pumps. With households already bracing for a record increase in energy bills in April amid a surge in natural gas costs, now the cost of filling up the car is getting more expensive, too. In the past few days, average UK...
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.04 to $96.48 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. March natural gas rose 26 cents to $4.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
