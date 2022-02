HANOI (Feb 9): Indonesia has exceeded Singapore to lead Asean in terms of investment in the digital sector, Vietnam news reported Indonesian Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin saying. Speaking at the recent national press day, the official said digitalisation has become an economic gear, with the digital economy in Indonesia predicted to be the largest in Southeast Asia and worth roughly 1,700 trillion Rp (RM493.8 billion) in 2025.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO