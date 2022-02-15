Thailand approves tax cut on diesel to ease high prices

Average UK petrol prices have surpassed 148p for the first time, according to new figures.The AA said that petrol jumped to 148.02p per litre on Sunday, rising above the previous record high of 147.72p from November 21 last year.Meanwhile, the cost of diesel has also increased to a new record high of 151.57p per litre, which it struck last week.On Thursday, it passed the previous record set on November 20 of 151.10p a litre.Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet another notch, tightening the vice on family spending when...
Comments / 0