There's nothing special about signing up for Social Security at 65. If you want to get the most from the program overall, you need to take your life expectancy into account. People retire at all ages, but many see 65 as the ideal retirement age. That's when you become eligible for Medicare and historically, it was the age at which people could collect their full Social Security benefit. But that's not true anymore. Below, we'll look at what happened and why you may not want to claim Social Security at 65.

