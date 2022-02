In the interest of writing this review, I watched all four episodes of We Need to Talk About Cosby in very quick succession—and it is not a method I would recommend. Between experiencing full-body cringes and the repeated desire to look away, I also found myself laughing at clips from old episodes of The Cosby Show—something I assumed I’d never do again. One moment, I’d be in awe at the way Cosby almost singlehandedly transformed Black representation on American television. And the next, I’d feel rage bubbling up for the multitude of women who were privately failed because of all that public admiration.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO