Mining giants BHP Group and Glencore have revealed bumper shareholder payouts after soaring commodity prices boosted earnings.BHP – the world’s biggest mining company – announced it would hand back more than 7 billion US dollars (£5.2 billion) to investors through a record dividend after half-year profits jumped 77% to 9.4 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion).Anglo-Swiss rival Glencore added further cheer for investors as it unveiled 4 billion US dollars (£2.9 billion) in shareholder returns thanks to its highest ever annual underlying earnings haul, which soared 84% to a better-than-expected 21.3 billion US dollars (£15.7 billion).The results come after a stellar...

