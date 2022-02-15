ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

By Syndicated Content
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday existing investors...

Intel nearing $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor – WSJ

(Reuters) -Intel Corp is nearing a deal to buy Israeli chip firm Tower Semiconductor for almost $6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-near-roughly-6-billion-deal-to-buy-tower-semiconductor-11644876391?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, as the U.S. company ramps up spending to boost its manufacturing operations. A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week assuming the...
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

Delhi builds on logistics plans with multibillion port project investment

The Indian government’s ambitious roadmap for its major public ports is under way, as cargo volumes rebound after crashing at the height of Covid lockdowns. Maritime India Vision 2030 comprises 963 projects across 12 ports, at an estimated total cost of Rs677.2bn ($8.9bn), and essentially involves the addition of terminal capacity, equipment upgrades, mechanisation, connectivity improvements and digital solutions.
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Australia’s Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion Blackstone buyout offer

(Reuters) -Australia’s largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday it would back a A$8.87 billion ($6.3 billion) binding takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Inc. Shareholders of Crown, which has faced damaging misconduct inquiries in every state it operates in and has also been hammered...
GAMBLING
freightwaves.com

Trucking, logistics firms owed millions after oil distributor files Chapter 7

Nearly 420 trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed millions of dollars after a California oil distributor ceased operations and filed Chapter 7. RPP Products Inc. of Bloomington, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. In its filing, RPP, doing...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
TechCrunch

Indian logistics firm Xpressbees becomes unicorn with $300 million fresh funding

The Pune-headquartered startup said on Wednesday it has raised $300 million — $100 million in primary and $200 million in secondary (to give partial exit to Alibaba and full exit to one unspecified Chinese investor) — in a Series F funding from Blackstone, TPG and ChrysCapital. The new funding takes the startup’s all-time raise to $575.8 million.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Siemens agrees to sell logistics business to Koerber in 1.15 billion euro deal

ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flexport Winning $8 Billion Valuation With Tech-Enabled Global Logistics

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Global logistics platform Flexport announced Monday it is looking to close a $935 million series E investment round by the end of the first quarter that will value the company at over $8 billion.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Indian B2B Logistics Firm Loadshare Nets $40M for Expansion

Loadshare, a B2B logistics firm based in India, has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round, a press release says. The funding will be used to hire more talent, build logistics tech and adopt more electric vehicles. The release says Loadshare operates an “asset-light” business and focuses on...
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

Logistics startup raises $50M in equity capital from New York firm

TAMPA — Red Rover Moving and Storage, the Tampa-based brainchild of PODS Founder Pete Warhurst, has received a $50 million investment from Oppenheimer & Co.'s asset management business. The capital injection comes on the heels of a $15 million investment by Oppenheimer, a New York-based diversified financial services firm, in December.
TAMPA, FL
irei.com

Blackstone pours $250m into Chinese data center firm, VNET

Blackstone has invested $250 million in Chinese data center services provider VNET Group through the acquisition of convertible notes. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified base of more than 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries, ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small and mid-sized enterprises.
BUSINESS
Reuters

SeaWorld says offer to buy Cedar Fair rejected

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP (FUN.N) has been rejected and that it does not see a path to a transaction. Cedar Fair did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported earlier this...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Britishvolt kicks off funding round with $54 million from Glencore

LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Tuesday it will launch a Series C funding round with a starting investment of 40 million pounds ($54 million) from mining giant Glencore. Britishvolt said it aims to raise around 200 million pounds in the funding round, some...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Thai lender SCB invests $100 million in Indonesia’s Akulaku

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank’s expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indian shares close sharply higher on Russia-West de-escalation hopes

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session with broad-based buying, following a report that some Russian troops were returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 3.03% at 17,352.45, while the...
WORLD
Reuters

Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors. Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jack1065.com

Column-Funds on right side of historic U.S. bond market move: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds look to be on the right side of the seismic moves in Treasuries that have propelled short-dated borrowing costs higher, intensified flattening pressures across the yield curve, and ripped up the consensus 2022 U.S. interest rate outlook. Futures market data for the week...
BUSINESS

