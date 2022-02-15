Blackstone plans $23.77 billion recapitalization of logistics firm Mileway

(Reuters) -Intel Corp is nearing a deal to buy Israeli chip firm Tower Semiconductor for almost $6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-near-roughly-6-billion-deal-to-buy-tower-semiconductor-11644876391?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, as the U.S. company ramps up spending to boost its manufacturing operations. A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week assuming the...
The Indian government’s ambitious roadmap for its major public ports is under way, as cargo volumes rebound after crashing at the height of Covid lockdowns. Maritime India Vision 2030 comprises 963 projects across 12 ports, at an estimated total cost of Rs677.2bn ($8.9bn), and essentially involves the addition of terminal capacity, equipment upgrades, mechanisation, connectivity improvements and digital solutions.
(Reuters) -Australia’s largest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday it would back a A$8.87 billion ($6.3 billion) binding takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Inc. Shareholders of Crown, which has faced damaging misconduct inquiries in every state it operates in and has also been hammered...
Nearly 420 trucking and logistics companies are collectively owed millions of dollars after a California oil distributor ceased operations and filed Chapter 7. RPP Products Inc. of Bloomington, California, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. In its filing, RPP, doing...
The Pune-headquartered startup said on Wednesday it has raised $300 million — $100 million in primary and $200 million in secondary (to give partial exit to Alibaba and full exit to one unspecified Chinese investor) — in a Series F funding from Blackstone, TPG and ChrysCapital. The new funding takes the startup’s all-time raise to $575.8 million.
ZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens has agreed to sell the mail and parcels business of Siemens Logistics business to German technology group Koerber for a purchase price of 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the German engineering company said on Wednesday. The deal, which Reuters reported was imminent earlier on Wednesday,...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Global logistics platform Flexport announced Monday it is looking to close a $935 million series E investment round by the end of the first quarter that will value the company at over $8 billion.
Loadshare, a B2B logistics firm based in India, has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round, a press release says. The funding will be used to hire more talent, build logistics tech and adopt more electric vehicles. The release says Loadshare operates an “asset-light” business and focuses on...
TAMPA — Red Rover Moving and Storage, the Tampa-based brainchild of PODS Founder Pete Warhurst, has received a $50 million investment from Oppenheimer & Co.'s asset management business. The capital injection comes on the heels of a $15 million investment by Oppenheimer, a New York-based diversified financial services firm, in December.
Blackstone has invested $250 million in Chinese data center services provider VNET Group through the acquisition of convertible notes. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified base of more than 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries, ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small and mid-sized enterprises.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP (FUN.N) has been rejected and that it does not see a path to a transaction. Cedar Fair did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported earlier this...
LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Tuesday it will launch a Series C funding round with a starting investment of 40 million pounds ($54 million) from mining giant Glencore. Britishvolt said it aims to raise around 200 million pounds in the funding round, some...
HOLLAND — Hutt Trucking Co. Inc., which specializes in hauling refrigerated and frozen food products, has been acquired by a New Jersey-based logistics company. The Holland-based Hutt, which also offers cold storage warehousing, has been purchased by Mt. Laurel, N.J.-based RLS Logistics and will now operate under the new name RLS Hutt.
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank’s expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week. The company, Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, was hit by a cyberattack which disrupted its supply chain,...
BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session with broad-based buying, following a report that some Russian troops were returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 3.03% at 17,352.45, while the...
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors. Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears...
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds look to be on the right side of the seismic moves in Treasuries that have propelled short-dated borrowing costs higher, intensified flattening pressures across the yield curve, and ripped up the consensus 2022 U.S. interest rate outlook. Futures market data for the week...
(Reuters) – Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and the Securities and Exchange Commission...
