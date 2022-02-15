ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokić nets 26, Denver's balanced scoring too much for Magic

NBA
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111. on Monday night. Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

Nuggets, Nikola Jokic turn Raptors away to end Toronto winning streak

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and a game-saving block on OG Anunoby in the final second, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 110-109 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored 19 points, Aaron Gordon had 13, Bones Hyland finished with 11 and Will Barton added 10...
NBA
cbslocal.com

Nuggets GM Tim Connelly Gives Timeline On Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Return

Denver (CBS4) – It’s hard not to watch the Denver Nuggets this year and ask yourself, when are Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. going to return?. During a recent interview on Altitude 92.5, General Manager Tim Connelly provided a little more information on the timeframe for the Nuggets two injured stars.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Barton
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
ESPN

Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (13-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-25, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic. Jokic currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 25.8 points per game. The Nuggets have gone 15-10 at home. Denver ranks...
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets look for two in a row against Orlando Magic

The Denver Nuggets (31-25) have been up and down all year, and they’re on a bit of an upswing heading into the All-Star Break. They’ll be looking for their second straight win tonight as they try to exact early-season revenge on the Orlando Magic (13-45) who knocked them off on the road back in early December.
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Nuggets 121, Magic 111: Magic unable to climb out of early hole in Denver

The Nuggets got their revenge on a Magic team that handed them what was probably their worst loss of the season. Denver jumped out to a big lead early and the game was never in doubt as the Magic lost 121-111 to wrap up their four-game road trip out west.
NBA
FOX Sports

Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
Reuters

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets prove too much for Magic

EditorsNote: 4th graf, change ‘am’ to ‘an’;. Nikola Jokic scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out seven assists to lead the host Denver Nuggets to a 121-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
NBA

Thompson’s Fourth Quarter Fire Seals Thriller Over Lakers

The Warriors dodged another close game that came down to the final possession, but highlight plays from Klay Thompson in the fourth quarter sealed a 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. The Warriors gained their biggest lead of the night (15) in the second quarter but...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
NBA

"I Feel Like Something Happened Within Our Team" | Gobert's Return A Rousing Success

Dominant defense, efficient offense, and better energy/hustle — it's no wonder the Jazz have turned things around throughout their six-game winning streak, most recently coming off a 135-101 victory over Houston. Before Monday's game against Houston, the Jazz had been playing some of their best basketball of the season...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy