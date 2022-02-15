Jokić nets 26, Denver's balanced scoring too much for Magic

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO