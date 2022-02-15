ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 22 Wyoming aims to extend expectations-defying rise

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPmrl_0eEk1lD800

Wyoming has gone from being picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference to playing this week with a rare national ranking.

Second-year coach Jeff Linder is hoping that the “No. 22” by his team’s name will be the only change for the Cowboys when they visit New Mexico on Tuesday and host Air Force on Saturday as part of the week’s AP Top 25 schedule.

“It’s good to have validation,” Linder said in an interview with The Associated Press. “You’d much rather be ranked than not ranked. … In this day and age, it’s a daily conversation with your team about not falling victim to the hype, the poison, of social media.

“Just knowing how we got there, I mean, there wasn’t a lot of people patting us on the back in September, October, November, December. We just kept putting in the work.”

Tied for eighth in the league’s preseason picks, Wyoming (21-3, 10-1 MWC) had won just 17 games combined in the two seasons before Linder's arrival. Now, they've lost just once since falling to No. 3 Arizona and Stanford from the Pac-12 in December.

The Cowboys entered the week ranked No. 22 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency (113.6 points per 100 possessions) behind sophomore Graham Ike and fifth-year senior Hunter Maldonado.

The 6-foot-9 Ike, part of Linder’s first recruiting class, is averaging 20.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 53%. The 6-7 Maldonado is averaging 19.6 points while shooting 52%, and he's ranking fifth nationally with 6.3 assists.

Monday’s poll marked the first time the Cowboys have been ranked since spending a week at No. 25 in January 2015. Before that, Wyoming was last ranked during the 1987-88 season, when a team led by future NBA players Fennis Dembo and Eric Leckner spent three weeks at No. 5 before finishing at No. 13.

That 26-win team fell in a first-round shootout to Loyola Marymount in the NCAA Tournament, and Wyoming has been back only twice since, most recently in 2015 under Larry Shyatt.

“Those are special teams and rightfully so, they’re still talked about to this day because of what they’ve done,” Linder said. “As our guys know, we haven’t done anything yet. ... Hopefully in time we earn the right to be mentioned in the same name as those great Wyoming teams that have come before us.”

AT THE TOP

Gonzaga is again set to play as the nation's top-ranked team.

Returning to No. 1 on Monday , Mark Few’s Zags (21-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) visit Pepperdine on Wednesday and host Santa Clara on Saturday to start their final quartet of regular-season games. They spent three weeks at the start of the season at No. 1 before a loss to Duke, then another week in January before being supplanted by Auburn.

BIG EAST BATTLE

Providence has its highest ranking since 2016. The next test comes against a Villanova team that always manages to finish atop the Big East.

The No. 8 Friars host the No. 10 Wildcats on Tuesday in a matchup of the league’s top teams, with Providence (21-2, 11-1) having the chance to take a significant step toward winning the Big East’s regular-season race for the first time in program history.

Villanova (19-6, 12-3) has claimed at least a share of the league’s regular-season title, the tournament title or both every year dating to the 2013-14 season.

TOUGH WEEK

No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 16 Tennessee have a demanding week as each faces two AP Top 25 opponents.

In the Southeastern Conference, the Wildcats visit the Volunteers on Tuesday, then host No. 25 Alabama on Saturday. The Vols follow the Kentucky matchup with Saturday’s trip to No. 23 Arkansas.

In the Big 12, the Red Raiders host seventh-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor on Wednesday, then visit No. 20 Texas on Saturday in the second matchup this season against former coach Chris Beard.

WATCH LIST

Marquette and Xavier were the top vote-getters among unranked teams, with each Big East team falling out from last week’s rankings.

The Golden Eagles host Georgetown on Wednesday, then visit Creighton on Sunday after falling out of the poll from No. 18. The Musketeers, ranked No. 25 last week, host St. John’s on Wednesday before visiting No. 24 Connecticut on Saturday.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).
IOWA CITY, IA
Quad-Cities Times

The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Huskers

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 98-75 win over Nebraska on Sunday:. Iowa's leading rebounder Sunday wasn't Filip Rebraca. It wasn't somebody named Murray or McCaffery. Iowa's leading rebounder Sunday was freshman Payton Sandfort. He grabbed six of his team-leading eight rebounds during the second half to...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa 98, Nebraska 75: Super Keegan Sunday

A slow start between the Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten), turn on its head in an instant as the Iowa Hawkeyes rolled to a 98-75 win, thanks in part to Keegan Murray (who else?) and a 22-4 scoring run that ended the game before halftime. It’s Iowa’s 3 straight win.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#West Coast Conference#College Football#Cowboys#Air Force#Ap#The Associated Press#Preseason#Mwc#Stanford#Pac 12#Kenpom#Nba#Loyola Marymount#The Ncaa Tournament
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa vs Michigan

Iowa (17-7, 7-6) remains home on Thursday, hosting Michigan (13-10, 7-6). Tipoff is scheduled for 6:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056) in Iowa City, Iowa. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
dbknews.com

With Iowa on the horizon, Maryland women’s basketball is fixed on slowing Caitlin Clark

Shyanne Sellers extends her arms on defense during Maryland women’s basketball’s 70-43 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) A pink blur flew up the court before abruptly halting — not at the three-point arc — but at the edge of the midcourt logo. The blur, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, pulled up and set her feet for a long 3-pointer.
MARYLAND STATE
kiwaradio.com

Hawkeyes Shuck Cornhuskers, 98-75

Keegan Murray scored a career high 37 points as Iowa hammered Nebraska 98-75, a game the Hawkeyes led by as many as 36 points in the second half. That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Murray dominated all phases. After trading baskets early the Hawkeyes took control with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
1011now.com

Huskers routed by Iowa, 98-75

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball was fresh off their first Big Ten win of the season ahead of Sunday’s game against Iowa. The Huskers with a much different outcome Sunday as they were by the Hawkeyes 98-75. The turnovers plagued the Big Red, they turned the ball over 15 times and Iowa capitalized on all of those with 24 points coming off of turnovers.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
531
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy