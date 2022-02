Epik High frontman Tablo was subject to intense cyberbullying from 2010 to 2012, and he's now opening up about the experience. The 41-year-old star was attacked by an antifan group called TaJinYo for reasons ranging from his immigration to Canada (exempting him from Korea's two-year mandatory military duty) to his earning a bachelor's and master's degree from Stanford University in less than four years. Speaking of the experience, Tablo told Teen Vogue, "The only silver lining I could imagine was that hopefully through this, there would at least be some awareness. And once I proved myself as truthful and didn't succumb to this and kill myself, hopefully people would see that it's possible to defeat this. But this was fake news before Fake News. . . . Nothing has changed." Eight people were sentenced to jail and probation for their involvement.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO