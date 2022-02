A 17-year-old Boston Arts Academy (BAA) student has been named a 2022 YoungArts award winner for her work in theatre. Zayda Adams was chosen after submitting two filmed monologues for her application. The award gives her access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the United States with opportunities for financial, creative, and professional development support throughout her career.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO