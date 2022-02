In this article, we take a no-nonsense high-level look at cryptocurrency regulations. We explore the attitudes of key policymakers. Call them cryptocurrencies, call them crypto, call them tokens, call them digital assets, call them DAOs, call them Web3 or Web 3.0... But whatever you call them... regulation is on the horizon. Despite the fact that the Federal Reserve has been working with MIT on the prospect of a cryptocurrency version of the U.S. dollar, publishing a preliminary report recently, the market seemed blindsided by the announcement that the Biden administration will be taking executive action on regulation.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO