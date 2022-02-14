ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/15/2022 • 1:55 PM

Check out the update below, and click on the images to view...

BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Is a new episode of Magnum PI on tonight? (February 4)

It’s Friday, and that means we’re ready for our Friday night crime dramas on CBS. What’s going on tonight, Friday, Feb. 4? Is Magnum PI on?. We are definitely ready to see what’s next for Thomas Magnum and co. Sadly, there’s a wait for it. There isn’t a new episode of the series on tonight.
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Summer Of Soul will get a broadcast TV premiere on ABC

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), the Academy Award-nominated documentary from Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, will get a broadcast premiere on ABC ahead of the big ceremony, per Deadline. This browser does not support the video element. The Harlem Cultural Festival was held over...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

How to Watch Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’ for Free

Kristen Stewart is officially an Oscar-nominated actress. Stewart, 31, earned a best actress Oscar nod for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, the biographical drama directed by Pablo Larraín. The movie is streaming on multiple platforms, so if you want to watch the movie in time to root for Stewart at this year’s Oscars, you’ll have plenty of time to watch before the awards show takes place next month.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

This is Us confirms when series finale will air

NBC has revealed that the emotionally devastating series This Is Us will air its season six finale in just three months. During a press event, the network confirmed that the finale will be released on May 24, 2022, which will mean no more hiatus weeks for the remaining episodes of the season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Promised Land moving from ABC to Hulu; is it canceled?

After just a handful of airings, it looks as though Promised Land is saying goodbye to ABC earlier than expected. According to a report from TVLine, the low-rated series will depart the network’s lineup following the February 21 episode. As previously reported, it is going to be replaced by The Good Doctor on February 28, where it will resume in its former timeslot for the remainder of the season.
TV SERIES
WILX-TV

WILX Weather Webcast 2/7/2022 PM

Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users. People use Facebook and Instagram to stay in touch, to share memories, and now more and more, to build a clientele. Hackers have taken advantage of this growth to gain access to people’s accounts, often targeting weak passwords.
ENVIRONMENT
la-story.com

“2CELLOS: The Dedicated Tour”: Fri., 4/15, 7:30 PM. Buy Tix NOW -2/20/22!

Posted By Stevie Wilson on Feb 17, 2022 | 0 comments. 2Cellos Is For Lovers (and Rockers) Friday, April 15, 7:30 PM. Important Event Info: NO REFUNDS, EXCHANGES OR CANCELATIONS. Click here for Park and Ride or Shuttle tickets. Special Offer: 10% Off!. Offer Available:. Now – Sunday, February 20...
MUSIC
ea.com

Update 2/15/2022

Create the Best.Day.Ever. We hope these patch notes find you well wherever you are right now. Before we get started, the team just wanted to take a moment to say “Dag Dag” to our previous patch notes guardian, SimGuruRuskii! We’ve had a lot of fun with your update notes, and we appreciate everything that you have done for us over the past decade! We will dearly miss you!
VIDEO GAMES
everythinglubbock.com

Technology Tuesday (2/15/2022)

LUBBOCK, Texas – In this episode of Technology Tuesday, brought to you by Blue Layer Technology Solutions, we look at why you need to be careful when scanning QR codes on your devices. Use the video player above to watch.
TECHNOLOGY
ETOnline.com

'Reno 911! Defunded' Sets Premiere Date on Roku

Reno 911!'s new series, Defunded, has a premiere date. Set to drop on Roku Channel, the upcoming 11-episode, half-hour series will premiere Friday, Feb. 25, it was announced Wednesday. Reno 911! Defunded takes place in the present day. According to the official description, "Crime is on the rise, but one...
RENO, NV
Variety

‘Fuller House’ Will Air on Linear TV for the First Time, via GAC Family (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. “Fuller House,” which until now could only be seen via streaming on Netflix, is coming to linear TV. GAC Family has become the cable TV home for “Fuller House.” All 75 episodes of “Fuller House” will begin airing on GAC Family Feb. 28, following an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The series will join the original “Full House,” which started airing on GAC Family earlier in February. “Fuller House” continues the stories from “Full House” — with new and returning characters including D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), Kimmy Gibbler...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

ABC Pulling ‘Promised Land’, Series Will Complete Season on Hulu; ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns Early

After four weeks of less than desirable ratings on Monday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, ABC has opted to pull primetime soap “Promised Land” off of its primetime schedule following the show’s final broadcast airing on Monday, February 21 which will be the show’s fifth episode overall. Thereafter, the show’s remaining episodes will release weekly, exclusively on Hulu starting Tuesday, March 1, reports TVLine. Regular time slot occupant “The Good Doctor” will be returning earlier than planned (originally sometime in the spring), debuting the second half of its fifth season on Monday, February 28.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Law and Order' Fans Are Riled Up About Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's Commercial

Law and Order fans would like a word with NBC. On February 13, hours before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicked off Super Bowl LIV, NBC aired a 30-second commercial that riled up Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime viewers. In the clip, Law and Order’s Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson and America’s Got Talent’s Terry Crews gather to watch Super Bowl Sunday together when they come across a bold NBC commercial.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Is a new episode of Blue Bloods on tonight? (February 4)

We would love to see our favorite Friday night crime dramas on tonight. That’s not happening, though. What’s with the Blue Bloods schedule right now?. That’s right; the bad news to get started is that there isn’t a new episode of Blue Bloods on tonight. The show is taking a short break for a very good reason.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of Chicago PD on tonight? (February 16)

The One Chicago hiatus has been a long one, but will it come to an end tonight? Is a new episode of Chicago PD going to air on NBC?. There’s no doubt that we’re ready to check in with Intelligence again. Sadly, that’s not going to happen tonight. There isn’t a new episode of Chicago PD on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
CHICAGO, IL

