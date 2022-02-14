2/15/2022 • 1:55 PM

Create the Best.Day.Ever. We hope these patch notes find you well wherever you are right now. Before we get started, the team just wanted to take a moment to say “Dag Dag” to our previous patch notes guardian, SimGuruRuskii! We’ve had a lot of fun with your update notes, and we appreciate everything that you have done for us over the past decade! We will dearly miss you!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO