In this week’s air travel developments, Hawaii is planning for the end of COVID-19-related entry requirements for mainland visitors by this spring; Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce plans to merge, pending a review by the Justice Department’s antitrust team; Australia pushes up reopening for foreign visitors to Feb. 21; some popular island destinations ease up on COVID restrictions; Morocco allows international flights to resume; travelers to Europe must now consider the date of their last COVID vaccination before setting their trip schedule; CDC adds Japan, Israel to its “do not travel” list; United extends Cape Town service to year-round operations; Delta and Air France beef up summer trans-Atlantic schedules; American finalizes deal for a stake in Brazil’s GOL; new El Salvador carrier plans to begin flying to the U.S., including LAX; Frontier pulls out of Fresno; Seattle-Tacoma prepares for opening of billion-dollar international arrivals facility; and Alaska Airlines plans to overhaul its lounges at Seattle and Portland.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO