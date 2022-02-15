Carrie Lipe’s mother was a knitter. When her mother, June Lipe, died of pancreatic cancer in 2005, she left behind a variety of unfinished creative pursuits, including a sweater she’d started knitting while doing chemotherapy.

Now, 17 years later, Carrie is picking up where her mother left off.

“It’s very intimate to be working on her sweater,” she said. “It’s like a thread of life to actually be knitting something she held in her hands.”

June died about eight months after receiving an advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosis. She was a wife and mother of three.

At first, it seemed too difficult for Carrie to pick up one of her mother’s old projects. But when the pandemic began, life slowed down. She decided she was ready to take on finishing some of her mom’s projects.

“One of the projects she had was this sweater she brought with her to chemo,” she said. “After she died, I inherited the yarn and the piece of the sweater she made. I had always intended to pick it up and finish it, but it actually didn’t happen until 17 years later.”

While her mother was going through cancer treatments, Carrie would meet her there to help pass the time.

“I remember her talking about the sweater and showing me the pattern,” she said. “It was so like my mom to be positively knitting her sweater while she’s dying of a terminal illness. That was just how she was.”

June majored in painting at the University of Colorado in Boulder and later became a scientific illustrator for the Department of Animal Sciences at Washington State University.

Her illness shocked her loved ones, who knew her boundless energy and good health.

“It was a very big surprise to all of us,” Carrie said. “She never got sick. And when she got sick, she got terminally ill.”

Patti Ottoboni, a close friend of June’s from a young age, recalled knitting with her around the flagpole at school.

“That’s what the girls used to do at noon,” Ottoboni said. “We’d go to lunch and then sit out around the flagpole in front of the school and knit socks. Nobody would do that now, but that’s what we did.”

During June’s illness, Ottoboni visited from Santa Barbara, Calif., for extended periods of time to help take care of her longtime friend.

Carrie normally looked to her mother, who taught her how to knit, for help with more technical knitting questions. To finish the sweater project, she sought the expertise of knitters at The Yarn Underground in Moscow.

The sweater, made from a Japanese specialty yarn, is composed of muted grays and browns with a bit or turquoise in the mix. According to Carrie, it was one of the first organic hand-dyed yarn to hit the market.

Her mother had begun constructing it with a pattern from the Neuro Collection.

“When I brought the sweater in, people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s such a nice yarn,’ ” she said. “I didn’t have any idea because I wasn’t a knitter myself.”

Carrie joined a knitting group at The Yarn Underground and meets with them weekly to get advice at each stage of the process.

Before she died, her mother had completed the back of the sweater up to the arm holes, leaving the front and sleeves unfinished.

“They help me decode the pattern and get it right,” Carrie said. “It’s actually at a really fun stage right now because I can see it building. I can’t wait to get it done.”

Carries estimates she’ll have the sweater finished in about another month.

While her mother’s illness was unexpected, Carrie said June showed her how to live and die by never getting angry or feeling sorry for herself. Even after the diagnosis, June resolved to complete as many ongoing projects as she could while spending quality time with family and friends.

“She would always encourage people to stay connected to art and creativity,” she said. “And she’s still teaching me that with this sweater.”

