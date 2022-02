EVELETH — The boys’ basketball teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia met for the final time in the regular season Tuesday night. The opposing teams will become teammates beginning next season under the Rock Ridge banner, but the last meeting between the two rivals was competitive from start to finish The Golden Bears came in with length, made the right shots when they mattered most, and held the Blue Devils in...

