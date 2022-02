The Aya Neo Next, a powerful handheld gaming PC, starts its crowdfunding campaign on February 15. If you've been following the surging handheld PC market, you may have heard of the Aya Neo already. Earlier this year I reviewed the Aya Neo Pro, a device that reached Indiegogo backers' hands just several months back. Although the Aya Neo Pro was and still is quite impressive, I mentioned in my review that a revamped version of the Aya Neo was on the horizon. I've now had a chance to check out the Aya Neo Next ahead of its launch next month, and I can confidently say that if you're interested in the Aya Neo brand, the Next is the version to pick.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO