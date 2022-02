It appears that my greatest fears have come true. The state has been totally given up to the Republican Party and their moronic train of thought. We now are talking about giving landlords the ability to legally stick renters and buyers for background checks without any idea how to punish the “bad actors” who will no doubt come out of the woodwork. They now want the ability to intervene under the guise of “friend of the court” when the state is involved in a lawsuit, that they created due to the same legislature being dumb enough not to take the legal advice of the state’s Attorney General. Does the phrase “conflict of interest” mean anything?

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO