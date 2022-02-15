ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anonymous Citizen Journalists Paint a Harrowing Scene in ‘Myanmar Diaries’

By Nick Holdsworth
SFGate
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 67-year-old woman stands alongside an open-backed truck in a city under martial law fearlessly berating the young paramilitary policemen sat impassively behind the wood and steel bars that hold them back – for now. She is somebody’s daughter, probably wife, mother, grandmother. More from Variety. Ashley...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
indianapublicmedia.org

Meet a journalist fighting for press freedom in Myanmar

Myanmar’s government continues to crackdown on freedoms after it removed Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation’s democratically elected leader after a coup. Special Correspondent Kira Kay meets one of the journalists risking their life to report on the civil conflict in their home country. The story was produced in collaboration with the Bureau for International Reporting.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: How a Group of Anonymous Filmmakers Documented Life Under Terror in Myanmar

The world has all but forgotten Myanmar. A year after military forces seized power in a bloody coup Feb. 1, 2021, the crackdown on human rights has intensified — a new cybersecurity law set to take effect in the coming weeks will give the government complete control of all electronic communications in the country — but the global news media has moved on to the next crisis.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: IFC Midnight Snares Magdalena Lauritsch's Sci-Fi Disaster Film 'Rubikon'Prince Charles Isolating After Testing Positive for COVID-19Berlin: COVID Restrictions and Testing Not Disruptive as In-Person Festival Kicks Off The Myanmar Diaries is a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Prominent Myanmar Filmmaker Wyne Arrested By Military Junta After A Year On The Run

Htun Zaw Win, who uses the professional name Wyne, has been arrested in Myanmar following a year on the run evading charges of encouraging government employees to join protests against local military rule. AP first reported that Wyne had returned home from hiding for medical treatment, having suffered a stroke in 2019, when the military caught up with him. Deadline sources have confirmed the information. The news is the latest distressing incident from a brutal two-year period that has followed the local military seizing control from the democratically elected Myanmar government in a coup d’etat in February 2020. Deadline sources said that one...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mckenzie
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Aung San
Person
Carlo Chatrian
The Independent

Myanmar marks anniversary of historic pact with minorities

The head of Myanmar’s military government appealed Saturday for national unity among the country’s restive ethnic minorities as he presided over a parade marking the 75th anniversary of a historic agreement that sought but failed to ensure harmony.The armed forces and government ministries took part in the parade in the capital Naypyitaw that also included dozens of elaborate colorful floats representing the country’s various regions where the minorities predominantly dwell.Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council that seized power last year from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, praised the minorities for signing the 1947 Panglong...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Military Rule#Argentine#Berlinale#Europeans#Dutch#The Netherlands Film Fund#Burmese
Reuters

Myanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty

YANGON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta showed off its military strength with a parade in the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, with its leader Min Aung Hlaing defending last year's coup as necessary to protect the country from enemies, both domestic and foreign. Celebrating Myanmar's Union Day, which marks independence...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

Mexican cartel borrows brutal new tactics from Middle East terrorists

Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel has turned to al Qaeda- and Taliban-inspired guerrilla tactics in a bloody new phase of its battle to wipe out its rivals. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish-language acronym, CJNG, is using landmines and explosives-laden drones to kill other gang members, cops and soldiers in a savage campaign of murder. The gang is also working with Middle Eastern jihadi “technical advisers,” according to Mexican law enforcement and security sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘I remember the feeling of insult’: when Britain imprisoned its wartime refugees

Hilde Marchant, star reporter for the Daily Express, heard the story from a sailor. At first she didn’t believe it. Two nights earlier, the sailor explained, he had been standing on the deck of a ship loaded with British nationals headed to England, and watched as a confetti of parachutes drifted into Rotterdam harbour. Dangling from each silhouetted disc, the sailor insisted, were German soldiers dressed, not in Nazi uniforms, but skirts and blouses. Each carried a submachine gun. When the disguised paratroopers landed, another witness claimed, men and women working as cleaners and servants emerged from basements and back doors wearing German uniforms. These traitorous individuals, the witness said, had come to Holland claiming to be refugees from Nazi oppression, sleeper agents posing as asylum seekers.
U.K.
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
The Independent

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl about Taliban rule: ‘I might never be able to go outside again’

Angelina Jolie has shared a letter she says she received from an Afghan girl sharing a warning about the state of women’s rights under the Taliban.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its troops in the region, ending a 20-year war.Jolie, a longtime humanitarian, wrote on Instagram: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”The actor then shared an excerpt from the letter, which reads: “I...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
EDUCATION
SFGate

Italian police allegedly urged death for American suspects

ROME (AP) — Several members of Italy's Carabinieri paramilitary police force called for the deaths or beatings of two American teenagers who were arrested in the hours after an officer's slaying, Italian media reported Wednesday. A Carabinieri officer has been charged with using unjustified measures in handling a suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy