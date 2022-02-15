According to latest Valorant leaks, Jett will appear in a music video: What can you anticipate from it?

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, a new cinematic trailer was released for Star Wars: The Old Republic and its Legacy of the Sith expansion, which also launched today. The new trailer, which clocks in at just over six minutes long, is more of a short film than anything. The trailer features, like so many other stories within Star Wars, an emotional arc that centers on the consequences of power, and how it impacts those who have it. The trailer follows Padawan, Sa'har and her conflicted relationship with Jedi Master Orr who, when she was a child separated her from her brother, who did not have access to The Force. The two are confronted by Darth Malgus while on a mission, and he reveals to her secrets previously unknown to Sa'har which challenge her relationship with her Jedi Master. The events of the trailer directly impact the events of the new story in Legacy of the Sith. At the heart of the trailer is Sa'har, who will have to face her own past, her lost family, and her own conflict with the Jedi who separated her from her family. She will have to confront the Sith and, more importantly, Darth Malgus.

