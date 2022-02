TULSA, Okla. — It was a game of runs and Oral Roberts made the biggest ones, topping the Western Illinois women 93-74 on Monday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa. After trailing by as many as 17 in the first half, the Leathernecks (14-11, 8-9 in the Summit League) cut the Golden Eagle lead to five, 60-55, with two minutes, 11 seconds to go in the third quarter, but Oral Roberts scored eight of the final 10 points of the quarter to lead 68-57 heading to the fourth.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO