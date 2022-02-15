ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Icahn Gets the HBO Doc Treatment, Ludacris Returns to the Kitchen

 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Documentaries are the order of the day as HBO looks at the life and career of Carl Icahn, known as the “Lone Wolf of Wall Street,” and Ludacris steps back into the kitchen in Discovery+’s Luda Can’t Cook. Also today: Janine (Quinta Brunson) aims to learn more about her “work family”...

Kankakee Daily Journal

Icahn and other billionaires on HBO

I know too much is never enough for some, but HBO’s fixation on the super-rich has gotten out of hand. Subscribers still reeling from the conclusion of the third season of “Succession” can enjoy “The Gilded Age,” where cutthroat business buccaneer George Russell (Morgan Spector) has railroaded the New York City Council into submission. His tactics have resulted in (spoiler alert) at least one suicide.
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s Carl Icahn Doc Director On Negotiating Terms With Financier, No “Off-Limits” Topics

When a mutual acquaintance introduced Bruce David Klein to legendary activist investor-slash-corporate raider Carl Icahn, the documentary filmmaker leaped at the opportunity. Klein, the helmer of docs on the late rocker Meat Loaf and the MIT blackjack team that took casinos for millions, says he is drawn to subjects that are “over-the-top successful” but whose talents are also “mysterious.” He pitched Icahn on a documentary about his life and work, which led to “a million and one questions” and months of negotiations. Eventually, Icahn agreed to participate in the project, and HBO’s Icahn: The Restless Billionaire was born. Premiering Tuesday on...
Primetimer

Eve welcomes her first child

The rapper and star of ABC's Queens and husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed a baby boy named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooperon Feb. 1. Eve took time off from the musical drama series because of her pregnancy.
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Primetimer

Sherri Shepherd is in talks to host her own daytime talk show -- Wendy Williams is not returning to The Wendy Williams Show this season

Shepherd, who has been one of The Wendy Williams Show's substitute guest-hosts this season, is in advanced discussions with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for her own daytime talk show that could potentially replace Williams' show next season. The potential talk show would be separate from The Wendy Williams Show and mark a full-time return to daytime TV for Shepherd, a former The View co-host. Williams, who has been absent from her show all this season while dealing with health issues, won't return this season and it's unclear if she'll be back next season. "A source says it’s unclear whether Williams will ever come back to her show, but if she is in good enough health to do so and wants to return, executives would be thrilled to welcome her back with open arms," reports Variety's William Earl. "After all, Williams has been a huge hit for Debmar-Mercury and a stalwart in daytime television on the Fox TV Stations." He adds: "If Williams does not return next season, a show starring Shepherd would be a sensible option to fill the daytime slot. Insiders say the show being developed would fully be Shepherd’s own show — not a replacement for Williams on that show. A deal is currently being negotiated, but the paperwork is not signed."
CinemaBlend

Why One Fast And Furious Actor ‘Blames Ludacris’ For Not Being Invited To Return For A Sequel

Over two decades, the Fast and Furious franchise has seen its share of big stars come and go. At one point, Vin Diesel’s Dom disappeared for two sequels before reemerging in 2009’s Fast and Furious. But as the film series starts to wind down, there appeared to be a call out for some former stars to return for the final installments. It seemed like one star is willing to back for Fast 10 and 11, but he didn’t get an invite. Now, he’s blaming F9’s Ludacris for the lack of an invite.
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Scraps “Boondocks” Revival

HBO Max has scrapped its planned two-season revival of the animated series “The Boondocks” which it ordered back in late 2019. The twenty-four new episodes were set to launch on HBO Max in Fall 2020, but now it seems the series never went into production. Voice actor Cedric...
ktbb.com

‘Presumed Innocent’ gets the series treatment at Apple TV+

Presumed Innocent, the Scott Turow legal thriller that became the hit 1990 film starring Harrison Ford, the late Raul Julia, and Bonnie Bedelia, is becoming a series for Apple TV+. The new limited series will be produced by The Practice and Boston Legal's David E. Kelley, along with J.J. Abrams...
Primetimer

Veneno star Isabel Torres dies at 52

Torres died Friday of lung cancer two years after announcing her diagnosis. The transgender actress was one of the three actresses to play transgender icon La Veneno on the HBO Max Spanish series Veneno. In an Instagram video last November, Torres said doctors told her she had two months to live.
Deadline

‘Super Pumped’ Renewed For Season 2 At Showtime; Anthology Series To Tackle Facebook As Network Starts Meta Battle With HBO

Let the Facebook wars begin. Showtime will tackle the topic of the social media platform after renewing its anthology series Super Pumped for a second season. The premium network is basing the Season 2 of the show from Billions exec producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter on Mike Isaac’s upcoming book. The news comes days after rival HBO closed a deal for Doomsday Machine, a limited series about the embattled tech giant with Claire Foy attached to star as COO Sheryl Sandberg. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season The second season of Super Pumped will focus on the...
Primetimer

Mario Cantone: I was dropped from Johnny Carson's Tonight Show for being gay

The Sex and the City star told Allison Kugel on her podcast Allison Interviews that The Tonight Show's talent coordinator booked him to perform standup for an October 1986 edition of the show. “When he saw me, he said, ‘Oh my God, you’re amazing! We are going to shape six minutes for you,'" Cantone said, according to the New York Post. "Then he looked at the video again, because he filmed it that night, and he said, ‘You know what? Your comedy has a gay edge to it and I think it’s going to make Johnny nervous, so I’m going to cancel you.'"
Primetimer

Netflix orders a docuseries on the hipster rapper and her husband who allegedly stole $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin

Deadline reports "Netflix has ordered a series about Ilya 'Dutch' Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, who were arrested and face charged for conspiring to launder around $3.6B worth of Bitcoin. Morgan, a hipster rapper otherwise known as Razzlekhan and Forbes contributor, and her husband Lichtenstein were arrested earlier this week in New York after being accused of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 Bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange." Chris Smith, director of Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened who executive produced Tiger King, will direct the docuseries. Nick Bilton, the Vanity Fair writer behind HBO’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, will also serve as an executive producer.
tvinsider.com

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ to Return With New Weekly Episodes on Apple TV+

The acclaimed Apple TV+ current affairs series The Problem With Jon Stewart will debut new episodes in a weekly format beginning March 3, according to a new announcement. Diving into today’s biggest topics with “compassion and humor,” upcoming episodes will see Stewart and his team discuss a variety of important subjects ranging from the stock market to climate change to racial equality.
Primetimer

End of Watch is set to become a Fox TV series

David Ayer, who wrote and directed the 2012 LAPD action movie thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña, will co-write the potential TV adaptation for Fox with former Them showrunner David Matthews. According to Deadline, "End of Watch, the series, follows the daily grind of two young police officers in Los Angeles who are partners and friends, and what happens when they meet criminal forces greater than themselves. Fox Entertainment is the studio."
Primetimer

HBO lands Claire Foy-led Facebook drama series Doomsday Machine

The premium cable network beat out other outlets in a bidding war for the limited drama series based on New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's 2021 book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, starring The Crown alum Emmy winner as Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. The project, from Anonymous Content and Wiip, was first announced last October. Unlike Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network, Doomsday Machine is the “riveting human drama chronicling the political and social minefields Facebook has navigated on its relentless quest for growth," per HBO. "The series places us in the shoes of Sheryl Sandberg (Foy) and Mark Zuckerberg, who are shaping the way that billions of people around the world communicate and consume information." Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and author Ayad Akhtar is expected to pen Doomsday Machine.
Primetimer

Ali Wong Spices Up Valentine's Day and The Bachelor Tugs at Some Heartstrings

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as Ali Wong riffs on relationships iher third Netflix special, and The Bachelor Clayton Echard awards a rose in dramatic fashion. Also today: The CW’s 4400 reaches its Season 1 finale, Olympic athletes compete in the freestyle skiing and big air snowboarding finals, and The Gilded Age recovers from tragedy. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
