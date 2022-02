The Door County Reads festival kicked off its 15th year of hosting programs for all to enjoy on the 30th of January, and organizers have seen a tremendously positive response so far. The festival is a two-week affair that includes programs from various groups from the Door County community. Because of the pandemic, this year’s events are almost all in a virtual format, whether that be Zoom, Facebook Live, or pre-recorded showings. Morgan Mann from the Door County Library explains that the virtual nature of the festival has been somewhat a blessing in disguise.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO