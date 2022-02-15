ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has the Fed lost control of inflation? Is a recession next? This is where to invest – Source – Kitco News

By wsw staff
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is now at yet another four-decade high, with the headline consumer price index surpassing (CPI) December’s reading of 7% to reach 7.5%...

erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
actionforex.com

Where Next for Canada’s CPI Inflation?

Canada will be next to report its January CPI inflation readings on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT. Forecasts point to some stabilization but given the upside surprise in other major economies, Canada may not be an exception. Investors are certain the central bank will take its tightening phase to the next level of rate hikes in the coming months, though how aggressively it could respond is still unknown and the new inflation update may add new information to the puzzle, likely helping the loonie to steal some ground against its US cousin. Retail sales will be the next highlight on Friday at the same time.
wallstreetwindow.com

New Survey Shows Economists Are Warming Up to Central Planning – Peter Jacobsen

In 1974, economist Friedrich Hayek opened his Nobel prize acceptance speech with a plea for expert humility. After accepting his Nobel prize, Hayek immediately expressed his wish that the prize did not exist. In Hayek’s mind, the prize was dangerous because “the Nobel Prize confers on an individual an authority which in economics no man ought to possess.”
Reuters

Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. While inflation is...
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
Benzinga

What 9.7% PPI Inflation Means For Investors

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded higher Tuesday after the U.S. Labor Department reported a 9.7% increase in the producer price index in the month of January, far outpacing economist expectations. The PPI climbed 1% compared to December, double the 0.5% monthly increase economists had expected. The...
wallstreetwindow.com

Bonds Not Reflecting Risks Like They Usually Do – Where’s The Beef? – Chris Vermeulen

I’ve been paying close attention to Bonds as the global markets react to rising inflation and global central bank moves recently. The US Federal Reserve has yet to take any actions to raise rates, but we all know it will come at some point. Longer-term bonds are acting as if these risks are much more subdued than many traders/investors believe – which has me questioning if global central banks have overplayed the stimulus game?
Washington Times

Preventing the next great inflation

It is too late to prevent a sudden or gradual collapse in the dollar’s value. The U.S. Federal debt of $30 trillion is now more than 130% of GDP — and that is just the “on the book” amount and not the unfunded liabilities. The debt-to-GDP ratio is twice what it was back in 2008 and four times what it was in 1982 near the end of the last great inflation.
wallstreetwindow.com

Consumer Sentiment Fell Sharply in Early February – Robert Hughes

The preliminary February results from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers show overall consumer sentiment fell sharply in early February, hitting the lowest level since October 2011 (see top of first chart). The composite consumer sentiment decreased to 61.7 in early February, down from 67.2 in January, a drop of 8.2 percent. The index is now 19.7 percent below the year ago level and 36.5 percent below the 2018 – 2019 average.
Seeking Alpha

Fed's George wants central bank to sell bonds to offset surging inflation - WSJ

Kansas City Federal Reserve President said Monday the central bank should actively sell bonds from its $9T balance sheet to curb 40-year high inflation. Since mid-October last year, the short-end of the U.S. Treasury curve (NASDAQ:SHY) has been ripping higher in anticipation of the Fed's intention to tighten financial conditions as soon as March. But if the central bank maintains a large balance sheet, long-term interest rates (NASDAQ:TLT) could be held down in a way that distorts lending decisions, George told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Moreover, “with a $9 trillion balance sheet pushing down on long-term rates, we’re going to have to face some considerations about how much downward pressure” is being placed on various maturities of Treasury securities, she told the WSJ. At the end of January, George explained it's time for the Fed to "move to a more neutral stance."
