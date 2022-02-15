Has the Fed lost control of inflation? Is a recession next? This is where to invest – Source – Kitco News

Canada will be next to report its January CPI inflation readings on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT. Forecasts point to some stabilization but given the upside surprise in other major economies, Canada may not be an exception. Investors are certain the central bank will take its tightening phase to the next level of rate hikes in the coming months, though how aggressively it could respond is still unknown and the new inflation update may add new information to the puzzle, likely helping the loonie to steal some ground against its US cousin. Retail sales will be the next highlight on Friday at the same time.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO