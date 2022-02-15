ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater Markets Partners with OpenFin to Accelerate Digital Transformation in FX Markets

By Nicholas Otieno
 17 hours ago

Edgewater Markets, a leading technology provider offering access to the FX markets globally, announced a partnership with OpenFin, the operating system (OS) for enterprise productivity, to provide extra native desktop capabilities for FX traders on Monday. The partnership has seen the full suite of products offered by Edgewater Markets now available...

FQX Partners with Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange

SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Switzerland-based SIX, and FQX, a Zurich-headquartered fintech and blockchain startup, announced today that the companies have agreed to collaborate on blockchain-based short-term debt instruments. Backed by prominent financial technology investors, FQX is a SIX Fintech Ventures’ portfolio company. The firm has more...
BUSINESS
Analysis: Australia Has the Largest FX/CFD Market Per Capita in the World

After a record surge in activity in 2020, the past year has maintained a very high number of Australian retail investors actively seeking to multiply their funds using contracts for difference (CFDs). Finance Magnates Intelligence has analyzed the historical growth in the number of traders, which shows that Australia has one of the highest percentages of investors globally.
MARKETS
CMC Markets Connect Expands Institutional Sales Team Hiring Johan Koo

CMC Markets Connect, the rebranded institutional division of CMC Markets, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Johan Koo as an Institutional Sales Manager. Based in Sydney, he will focus on the business of the Asia-Pacific region. At the new company, his responsibilities will be to augment the team’s sales of...
BUSINESS
ConnectPay Selects Salt Edge to Provide Seamless Open Banking Payments Experience

ConnectPay, an electronic money institution based in Lithuania, has tapped Salt Edge, a leading Open Banking solutions provider based in London, to improve the payments experience in Germany and the Netherlands. Salt Edge announced the development today. ConnectPay is a fintech firm whose branches are spread in the European Union....
ECONOMY
Airtel Deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Oracle this week announced that Bharti Airtel has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes. With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform...
BUSINESS
On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
Technology
Economy
Markets
A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s Detroit Venture Partners. The Los Angeles Dodgers,...
TECHNOLOGY
IBM launches new mainframe-as-a-service offering

IBM has taken a step towards offering mainframes-as-a-service with the announcement of an expansion of its Z-series mainframes on the IBM Cloud. According to IBM, the benefits are clear: increasing performance, accelerating DevOps, and reducing the need for specialised skills. In real terms, IBM says these changes have reduced the...
TECHNOLOGY
How to create growth in an age of digital evolution

There were 7.83 billion people on the planet at the beginning of 2021, with 66.6% of them using mobile phones and more than 53.6% of them using social media. Digital advertising revenue was expected to account for 57% of all U.S. advertising in the United States last year. All of which is to say, it’s no longer a question of whether or when a business goes digital, but how well it embraces the opportunities digital offers for growth and gaining the competitive edge.
INTERNET
Is Blockchain the Future of Entertainment?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Funding to blockchain companies doubled between 2017 and 2020, and actual spending is expected to reach $16 billion by 2023. While the most visible changes thus far have been in the financial sector — from crowdfunding overhauls to decentralized finance (DeFi) apps impacting loans and credit, insurance and asset trading — and infrastructure and security, blockchain’s gaining popularity is set to have a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.
MARKETS
Animoca Brands and Brinc Partner to Launch $30 Million Program

Animoca Brands announced today that the company has formed a collaboration with Brinc, a Hong Kong-based leader in global venture acceleration, to launch a $30 million program. Dubbed ‘Guild Accelerator Program’, the newly introduced program will facilitate the expansion of the global play-to-earn guild ecosystem. Moreover, it will provide funding...
BUSINESS
Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
i2c Joins Hands with Fintech Startup KARTY

The digital payment and banking technology provider, i2c recently announced its collaboration with KARTY, a Qatar-based fintech company providing customized digital financial solutions, for the launch of a digital-first prepaid wallet. Supported by the Research Development Innovation Sector of Qatar Foundation, Qatar Financial Centre and Qatar Development Bank, KARTY aims...
BUSINESS
TP ICAP Launches Energy Broker Platform in Brazil

TP ICAP group, a global investment firm with a pivotal role in the world's financial, energy and commodities markets, announced today that it has launched its energy broking business in Brazil. The development of the full-service energy trading platform opens the door for institutional market players across the globe to trade the country’s energy, over 80% of which is renewable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Will Real Estate Digital Marketing Continue to Evolve?

Real estate digital marketing will evolve as new technologies arise and customer demand changes. Predictions and trends for digital marketing in 2022 are already painting the picture of the future:. new privacy regulations pose new challenges for advertisers;. AI takes over all channels of communication and marketing;. and social media...
REAL ESTATE
NFTs, Metaverse and DeFi Contributions Towards Full Digitalization

Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) is a digital asset with features that resemble a real asset like a picture or music. Metaverse aims to evolve the current internet by creating a virtual space where people from different places can meet and talk only by wearing a metaverse glass headset. Decentralized finance (DeFi) was created with the main aim of making transactions easier for crypto users. The metaverse is tomorrow's form of the internet where people will hold meetings, play online games and buy items online.
MARKETS
Maryland Smith targets startups with Blockchain Accelerator

Early-stage companies that are building apps leveraging blockchain technology are targeted for the Maryland Smith Blockchain Accelerator, an initiative of the Supply Chain Management Center and the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Applications to participate in the accelerator are...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

