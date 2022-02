This editorial is part of the Dallas Morning News editorial board’s slate of recommendations for the 2022 primary. Find the full project here. In two terms, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has steadily consolidated political power and influence as a red meat conservative and unapologetic culture warrior. While this newspaper would prefer that Patrick be a consensus builder with more balanced policies and rhetorical temperance, that’s not in his DNA or playbook. Nonetheless, in this GOP primary, Patrick is the superior choice over five challengers whose campaign platforms range from impractical and ill-advised to dangerous.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO