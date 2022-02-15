ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

By KATHY GANNON
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smqPu_0eEjsUwg00
Afghanistan Six Months On Afghan wait to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Six months since Kabul was ceded to the Taliban with the sudden and secret departure of U.S.-backed president residents say a calm has settled on the country, but the future is uncertain as the economy teeters on the verge of an economic collapse and the new Taliban rulers tackle the transition from war to relative peace. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (Hussein Malla)

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule.

The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam. During its previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred girls from school and women from work.

Tuesday marks six months since the Afghan capital of Kabul was ceded to the Taliban with the sudden and secret departure of the country's U.S.-backed president. The takeover of Kabul had been preceded by a months-long Taliban military campaign to take control of provincial areas, many of which fell with hardly a fight.

Today, the sight of armed Taliban fighters roaming the street still jars and frightens residents. But women have returned to the streets, and many young men have put on Western clothes again after initially shedding them for the traditional shalwar kameez, the long shirt and baggy pants favored by the Taliban.

Unlike in the 1990s, the Taliban are allowing some women to work. Women are back in their jobs in the health and education ministries, as well as at Kabul International Airport, often next to men. But women are still waiting to return to work in other ministries. Thousands of jobs have been lost in the economic downward spiral, and women have been hit hardest.

The Taliban have cracked down on women’s protests and harassed journalists, including briefly detaining two foreign journalists working with the U.N. refugee agency last week.

On Monday, the detention of some young men selling heart-shaped flowers in recognition of Valentine’s Day was a stark reminder that the new all-male religion-driven administration has no tolerance for Western ideas of romance.

Girls in grades one to six have been going to school, but those in the higher grades are still locked out in most parts of the country. The Taliban promised all girls will be in school after the Afghan new year at the end of March. Universities are gradually reopening and private universities and schools never closed.

Poverty is deepening. Even those who have money have a hard time accessing it. At banks, lines are long as residents wait for hours, sometimes even days, to withdraw a limit of $200 a week.

More than $9 billion in Afghanistan's foreign assets were frozen after the Taliban takeover. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan's assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America's 9/11 victims. The other $3.5 billion would be freed for Afghan aid.

[ Afghans across the political spectrum have decried the order, accusing the U.S. of taking money that belongs to Afghans. ]

On Tuesday, about 3,000 Afghans in the capital protested Biden's order carrying placards calling “Biden the world thief of 2022.”

“9/11 had nothing to do with Afghans,” one placard read. "Shame Shame Mr. Biden, you kill us, you bomb us and now you steal our money."

Tuesday's was the largest demonstration yet against the order and was organized by an umbrella group of private money dealers.

The Taliban have campaigned for international recognition of their all-male, all-Taliban government, but they are being pressed to create an inclusive administration and guarantee the rights of women and religious minorities.

Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group’s Asia Program, warned against using sanctions, saying that would backfire.

“Keeping economic pressure on the Taliban will not get rid of their regime, but a collapsing economy could lead to more people fleeing the country, sparking another migration crisis” he said. He also noted that this round of Taliban rule “probably ranks as the most peaceful six-month period that Afghanistan has enjoyed in four decades.”

The Taliban have re-opened the country’s passport office, which is clogged with thousands of people a day. The Taliban have promised Afghans they can travel, but only with proper documents.

Alam Gul Haqqani, who manages passport offices countrywide, told The Associated Press on Tuesday the administration is negotiating for new equipment and has reinstated 70 percent of former employees. The government had to recruit new technical staff because most of the previous professional staff had left the country, he said.

Those trying to leave seem largely driven by fear of a failing economy or the desire for greater freedom in a more liberal society.

Haqqani said the passport department countrywide is lucrative, bringing in about 25 million Afghanis daily, or $271,500 a day. He said corruption had previously eaten much of the profits. He has paid salaries for three months and has arrested or dismissed dozens of people on allegations of corruption.

International aid workers who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media said the Taliban have reduced corruption in the past six months. That has meant increased revenue in some sectors, even though business is down. For example, they say, customs revenue has been increasing even though the new Taliban government is doing less business.

Several officials linked to the former U.S.-backed government have returned. One of the returnees, former ambassador Omar Zakhilwal, said he encountered no rancor from the Taliban.

He said he hoped that the Taliban will “find the courage” to open their ranks, guarantee minorities a say in the government and go further to guarantee rights of all Afghans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl about Taliban rule: ‘I might never be able to go outside again’

Angelina Jolie has shared a letter she says she received from an Afghan girl sharing a warning about the state of women’s rights under the Taliban.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its troops in the region, ending a 20-year war.Jolie, a longtime humanitarian, wrote on Instagram: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”The actor then shared an excerpt from the letter, which reads: “I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Economy#Kabul#Ap#Islam#U N#Western
The Independent

Taliban kidnap nine Westerners including ex-BBC journalist Andrew North, says former Afghan vice-president

The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has claimed. Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. “We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”Amrulla Saleh initially made the claims on Twitter, writing: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Upworthy

'Why Was I Born a Girl?': A poem from Afghanistan is sending shockwaves to students in the US

At Canyon Crest Academy, a public high school in San Diego, students have been reading a moving poem written by Fariba Mohebi, an 11th grader in Afghanistan. Banned from attending school after the Taliban takeover, Fariba broke down and wrote, "Why Was I Born a Girl?" The poem, a powerful condemnation of the way young girls are treated in Afghan society, traveled 8,000 miles to the United States through Periodic Zoom sessions between Afghan and American learners. As the 11th grader accesses education in a makeshift tutoring center in her community under threat of punishment by the Taliban, students in the USA grapple with their understandings of privilege, The New York Times reports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
realchangenews.org

Afghan refugees face resettlement barriers after escaping Taliban regime

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, millions of Afghans faced persecution and retaliatory attacks for supporting the U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan. Those who were able to escape now face the challenges of resettling in a new country. About 75,000 Afghans were evacuated from Kabul to military bases across the United States since last fall. To date, Washington state has welcomed more than 2,000 people, including many who risked their (and their families’) lives to support U.S. troops.
IMMIGRATION
APG of Wisconsin

Afghans face culture shock as they resettle in Wisconsin

Sher Khan and his family arrived at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin at the beginning of September. They were part of the roughly 120,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan in August of 2021 as the U.S. military withdrew and the Taliban, an armed Islamist group, took control of the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Afghans protest U.S. order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for...
PROTESTS
AFP

'My heart and body shake': Afghan women defy Taliban

One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small Kabul apartment block -- risking their lives as a nascent resistance against the Taliban.  There have been small, scattered protests by women in other Afghan cities, including Bamiyan, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. 
ADVOCACY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy