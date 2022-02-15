ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ziff Davis down 3% afterhours on Q4 prelim results

By Meghavi Singh
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZiff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) down 3% afterhours after it reported prelim Q4 and FY21 results. Q4 revenues increased 6.4% to $408.6M compared to $384.1M for Q4 2020. Adjusted Q4 revenues increased 10.4% to $408.6M as compared to $370.1M for Q4 2020. Adjusted non-GAAP net income...

Seeking Alpha

OptimizeRx announces preliminary Q4 results

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announces preliminary Q4 revenue of $20.3M, resulting in a Y/Y growth of 42%. Improved gross margins and continued cost management are expected to result in a GAAP net income of $0.6M for Q4 as well as a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $4M. 2022 Guidance: FY net revenues...
Fannie Mae reports Q4 results

Revenue of $7.64B (+7.9% Q/Q). Well, guess they will need to be put into receivership. Where is all the money going? Not to the shareholders. I guess the mob like loans the govt makes it goes to politicians projects? Seems so legal?!!!
Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Deadline

ViacomCBS Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast But Adds Record 9.4M Streaming Subscribers To Hit 56M

ViacomCBS missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, but added a record 9.4 million streaming subscribers and smashed revenue projections. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents, but they came in at 26 cents on an adjusted, diluted basis compared with $1.04 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $8 billion, though, far outdistanced estimates for $7.51 billion, climbing 16%. Investors seemed unnerved by the earnings miss, sending shares down nearly 5% in after-hours trading after they had closed the regular session at $35.99. Streaming was by far the standout category in terms of revenue, shooting up 48%...
Marathon Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+87.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
Independence Realty Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.11 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.41M (+30.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, IRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
Pegasystems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.86M (+14.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PEGA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten...
The Cheesecake Factory Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+281.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.52M (+39.7% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and...
Grand Canyon Education Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.11 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.41M (+5.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and...
GXO Logistics posts solid Q4 results

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.05% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
