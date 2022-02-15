ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Gabriel Kidd Calls Out FTR And Jay White

By Gisberto Guzzo
 17 hours ago

Gabriel Kidd isn't afraid to call out some of wrestling's biggest names. The New Japan Pro Wrestling star has been with the company since the start of 2020 and has taken on the likes of Bullet Club, Jonathan Gresham, and Eddie Kingston, just to name a few. During a recent interview...

411mania.com

Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Believes Steve Austin Made The Right Decision By Leaving WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. His contributions to the world of professional wrestling can never be understated. It seems Brock Lesnar commented on a controversial decision made by Steve Austin as well recently.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Says He Was So Happy When WWE Released Him

The last few years have been pretty crazy for the world of professional wrestling as WWE has released many Superstars and some of them have since gone on to join All Elite Wrestling. Former WWE United States Champion Miro was released from WWE in April of 2020, but he has...
WWE
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Trent Beretta
Person
Jay White
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Adam Cole
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Elimination Chamber go-home show

Raw's Elimination Chamber go-home show took place in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. The opening segment of the show featured all six wrestlers who will be taking part in Saturday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. When Brock Lesnar came out to the ring, he disrespected Austin Theory by putting his coat and cowboy hat on him. Theory then made the mistake of trying to attack Lesnar from behind. Lesnar laid out Theory with German suplexes, gave him an F5, and mocked Theory by taking a selfie with him.
WWE
FanSided

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins defeats Randy Orton in main event

Elimination Chamber is coming up on Saturday, but before the WWE Universe can get there, they had to make it through another edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. There was a lot that needed to happen between now and then, but everything set the path for this weekend’s event on Peacock.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
#Ftr#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Bullet Club#Cash Wheeler#Njpw#The Young Bucks
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Releases Statement On AEW Departure

It has been a whirlwind morning following the announcement that Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes would be leaving AEW. After statements from both AEW and Cody on their departures, Brandi Rhodes had a statement of her own. Tweeting out a simple “thank you” to go with it, Brandi Rhodes released a statement on her impending departure on Twitter.
WWE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Keith Lee, Love & Lucha | Grappy Hour Ep 4

Lillie Alexandra (@lilliezi) and Joel Pearl (@joelpearl) are back with drinks in hand to talk about Thunder Rosa vs Athena at Warrior Wrestling, Keith Lee's AEW debut, intergender matches & wrestling training. Grab a drink and join the Grappy Hour!
WWE
PWMania

Keith Lee Offers Support To Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has publicly asked for his WWE release, but the company has no intentions of giving it to him. Earlier today, Ali indicated that he has 2 and half years left on his deal with WWE. Keith Lee, who was released by WWE last November and just made his AEW debut this week, sent out the following encouragement to him:
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 14, 2022. – The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jay White Renames AEW To ‘Jay-E-W’, Serena Deeb Note, More

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White made his AEW debut on last week’s episode of Dynamite. White took to Twitter today to announce that he’s re-dubbed “AEW” as “Jay-E-W.”. AEW is selling a new “Professor of Professional Wrestling” t-shirt for Serena Deeb. You can...
WWE
