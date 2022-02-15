ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Howard University basketball wins fifth straight MEAC game

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVclF_0eEjqWdi00

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (February 14, 2022) – Howard University men’s basketball team pulled off a big conference road win at Maryland Eastern Shore, 77-71, inside the William P. Hytche Athletic Center.

With the victory, HU (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) extended its winning ways to five games, its longest streak in nearly seven seasons.

Despite shooting only 42-percent (20-of-48) from the floor, HU found its range from downtown, eclipsing 42-percent (11-of-26) on the night.

Four Bison reached double figures in scoring, led by graduate sharpshooter Kyle Foster (Hampton, Va.) with a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the first period, on 5-of-8 shooting from long range. With his efforts, the Virginia native inches closer to become the newest Bison in joining the 1,000-point club, only needing 15 points after tonight’s contest.

Howard opened the contest with a 7-0 spurt, but the Hawks responded quickly and took their first lead of the game after a layup from Mike Mensah, 13-12.

Both squads went back-and-forth throughout the first half with six lead changes, but the Bison took a slim two-point advantage at halftime, 37-35.

After intermission, graduate big man Randall Brumant (Houston) and redshirt sophomore forward Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) attacked the rim at will, going 5-of-6 at the charity stripe each. Both Bison finished the night with 16 points apiece.

Settle connected on a pair of freebies and pushed the margin to double digits with more than 13 minutes remaining, 49-39, but Maryland Eastern Shore cut the deficit to a one-possession game after made free throws by Donchevell Nugent, 49-46.

In a matter of moments, the Bison went on a 12-4 run and held its largest lead with 8:09 left, 61-50.

Despite trailing double digits through the second half, Maryland Eastern Shore clawed their way back and made one final run.

With less than 30 ticks remaining, Nugent drilled a three-pointer and cut the margin to three, 72-69, but Foster closed out the contest with clutch free throws, going a perfect 5-of-5 at the charity stripe to secure Howard’s fifth straight win.

Overall, HU shot over 72-percent (26-of-36) from the foul line.

Six-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week Elijah Hawkins (Washington) flirted with a double-double, ending with 10 points and eight assists, while graduate guard Tai Bibbs (Chicago) added nine points and three rebounds in the win.

For Maryland Eastern Shore (8-12, 3-6 MEAC), Kevon Voyles had a team-leading 14 points while Mensah and Nugent netted 11 points each in the loss.

On Feb. 19, Howard University battles Morgan State in the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic, presented by AT&T. Game-time is slated for 2 p.m. (ET) at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the NBA All-Star 2022.

The game will be simul cast on TNT and ESPN2 .

The post Howard University basketball wins fifth straight MEAC game appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
theScore

Mavs' Bertans: Wizards players were 'basically fighting' every day

Former Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans shed some light on the dysfunctional environment he left behind in the nation's capital. Bertans, who was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, said that much of his former team's chemistry issues stemmed from infighting over playing time. "For me...
NBA
theScore

NBA reinstating Evans after 3-year absence

The NBA is reinstating former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans after banning him in 2019, the league announced on Monday. Evans was dismissed and disqualified indefinitely in accordance with the NBA's anti-drug program after testing positive for a prohibited substance following his 2018-19 campaign with the Indiana Pacers. He's...
NBA
batonrougenews.net

Grizzlies survive Hornets' rally for fifth straight win

Memphis saw its lead of 35 points whittled to four late, but Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined to score 15 of the Grizzlies' final 19 points to hold off the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, 125-118. Memphis won its fifth straight game and eighth in its last nine. Memphis...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Hampton University#Morgan State University#Meac#Bison#Hawks#Iii
News-Virginian

Virginia Tech beats Syracuse for fifth straight win

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech and Syracuse men’s basketball teams both entered Saturday night’s clash with winning streaks. Only the Hokies’ streak lives on. Thanks in part to a triple-double from power forward Justyn Mutts, the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.
SYRACUSE, NY
wfxrtv.com

Men’s Basketball Escapes Hampton With a Crucial Road Win

HAMPTON, Va. – The Radford men’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit in a hostile environment to earn a 60-54 victory over Hampton inside the Convocation Center on Saturday evening. Trailing 36-34 with 15 minutes left in the game, the floodgates opened for the Highlanders (8-16, 4-8 Big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Delaware State vs. Norfolk State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Norfolk State 16-5; Delaware State 2-19 The Delaware State Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Delaware State and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Memorial Hall. The Hornets have some work to do to even out the 1-11 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
DOVER, DE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

No. 24 Arkansas men's basketball on the road at Mizzou: Live updates, score

No. 24 Arkansas men's basketball is looking to rebound after losing for the first time since Jan. 8 against Alabama when it travels to Missouri on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, SECN). The 68-67 road loss to the Tide snapped Arkansas' nine-game winning streak just days after the Razorbacks knocked off top-ranked Auburn.  Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC) has already played Missouri (10-14, 4-7) once this season. In the first matchup on Jan. 12, the Razorbacks dominated the Tigers 87-43. It...
FORT SMITH, AR
hubison.com

Bison Pull Off Road Win at Maryland Eastern Shore

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (February 14, 2022) – Howard University men's basketball team pulled off a big conference road win at Maryland Eastern Shore, 77-71, inside the William P. Hytche Athletic Center. With the victory, HU (13-10, 6-3 MEAC) extended its winning ways to five games, its longest streak in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDBJ7.com

Hokies men’s basketball defeats Virginia, 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest edition of the Commonwealth Clash goes to Virginia Tech with a 62-53 men’s basketball win over Virginia Monday night. Keve Aluma had 24 points and eight rebounds. The Hokies are seventh in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gohofstra.com

MBB: Balanced Pride Attack Downs Blue Hens; Fourth Straight Win For Hofstra

Newark, DE - Junior Aaron Estrada led five players in double figures with 21 points as the Hofstra men's basketball team won its fourth consecutive game with an 80-66 win over Delaware on Saturday evening at the Bob Carpenter Center. Estrada was joined in double figures by sophomore Darlinstone Dubar...
NEWARK, DE
hubison.com

Vasquez Wins MEAC Player of the Week

NORFOLK, Va. (February 14, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) revealed its softball weekly honors where Howard University saw freshman Alyssa Vasquez (Downey, Calif.) win the league's Player of the Week award. The announcement came Monday evening. In four games, the California native batted .333 with six RBIs,...
NORFOLK, VA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy