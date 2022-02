At Lindbergh High School, lunchtime has become “Crafternoon” in the library. One or two times a month, students can spend lunch working on a craft. Crafting activities have ranged from cookie decorating to making bookmarks to origami. Similar activities have been around for five years under different names. “This is the first year we called it ‘Crafternoons.’ The idea came from us wanting something fun to bring students to the library, who don’t often come to library,” Library Media Specialist Anna Whitehead said. Cookie decorating, pictured above, was by far the most popular activity this year, with over 225 cookies decorated in under 20 minutes.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO