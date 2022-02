Update 1.53 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 2 update for Warzone Pacific, adding new weapons, operators, locations, and more to the game. Warzone saw the release of a new map just a few months ago alongside the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and this update will address many of the issues that players have had with Caldera. Players will now be able to access new POIs like the Chemical Factory and Research Labs when dropping into Caldera, and a new Search and Deploy event will be available this season as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.53.

