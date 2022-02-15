HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

While Magic Johnson often doesn’t hold back in calling out the Los Angeles Lakers whenever they play bad, he made sure to give credit to LeBron James on Saturday after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring record (including the playoffs). The Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors...
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
Joel Embiid has spent the last few years dominating the center position in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers star blossomed into a bona fide superstar in the past two years, bringing a blend of power and finesse rarely seen in the NBA. It’s allowed him to be one of the best players in a league dominated by guards and wings, and a bona fide MVP contender.
With his 19th point in the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time points scored leader, including the playoffs. LeBron now has 44,157 points between the regular season and postseason. James...
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in basketball history. However, late-game free throws have always been an issue for the all-time great. Saturday night’s Lakers-Warriors game was no exception. Trailing by three with just a few seconds remaining, LeBron drew a foul on a three-point attempt. As...
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records throughout his career and we can now add one more to his resume. James is now the NBA’s leader for the most points scored in league history, regular season and playoffs combined. He broke the record in the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers clash.
LeBron James broke another NBA record on Saturday after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined points in the regular season and playoffs. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to express his excitement for his friend and former teammate making history yet again. The Los Angeles Lakers...
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history across the regular-season and playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers my not have had the greatest week in terms of their performances and the lack of moves at the NBA trade deadline, but the team and fans got to witness history on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
LeBron James is now on top of the NBA scoring leaderboard. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Golden State Warriors, James scored his 44, 149th point, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the regular season and the playoffs. (via Dave McMenamin) To be clear,...
The Los Angeles Lakers were barely bursting onto the scene entering the 2000s, as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal began to gain the chemistry on the court that would later lead to three NBA championships. While the Lakers were a sight to see during each road game throughout the regular season, there was no better stage outside of Staples Center than the All-Star Game.
Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
The NBA season is fast approaching the business end as the All-Star Weekend is set for next weekend. Following that, there will be just over 20 games to improve their seeding and put themselves in position for a playoff run. This time will also be crucial for players looking to put some finishing touches on their seasons and improve their cases for any awards like the MVP or Defensive Player of the Year.
Patrick Ewing is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the history of the New York Knicks. Ewing was the leader of the New York Knicks during the 80s and the 90s, making them one of the best teams in the league and a regular contender in the Eastern Conference.
This past week, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, made his dream trade scenario happen. After pursuing James Harden over a year ago when the star guard was disgruntled with the Houston Rockets, Morey finally landed the ten-time All-Star after Harden made it known he wanted out of Brooklyn.
Comments / 0