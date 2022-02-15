ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Fire totals Virginia garage

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 17 hours ago

VIRGINIA — A Virginia garage was a complete loss Sunday after a fire was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 11th Street South, according to Friends of the Northland Firewire.

The garage was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and a nearby garage also had water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, and Hibbing firefighters were dispatched to the garage fire in the southside area of Virginia, near the Southside Park.

