Elon Musk has shared a five-minute animation of what a trip to Mars aboard a Starship rocket might look like.The SpaceX CEO hopes to establish a permanent human colony on the Red Planet over the coming decades, with the first crewed missions expected to take place by 2030.The video demonstrates how the Starship rocket and its accompanying Super Heavy booster will launch from a futuristic space port – presumably the Starbase facility in Texas where it is being developed – before refuelling in orbit and continuing its seven-month journey to Mars.Both the booster and the Starship rocket land vertically, allowing...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO