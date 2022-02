The booster previously identified as SpaceX hardware turns out to be from the Chang’e 5-T1 mission. The timing and site of the impact remain the same. When it comes to old space debris, there are lots of lost, forgotten, and even misidentified objects out there. This was highlighted when observers realized that the object set to hit the lunar farside on March 4th is not, in fact, the SpaceX upper stage used to launch the DSCOVR mission, but instead a discarded segment of a Chinese lunar mission, Change'e 5-T1.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO