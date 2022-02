There are over 140 hotels that will change award categories shortly as part of the 2022 Hyatt award changes. But, here are the changes that hurt the most. Yesterday, I wrote about the new Hyatt award changes that are coming next month. This is pretty much an annual thing but this year is more significant than ever for two big reasons – the new off-peak/standard/peak-pricing will be valid and there are Hyatt hotels entering the big Category 8. But, there is another category that hurts as well.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO