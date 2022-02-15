ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wafer-thin margin leads to Olympic silver for Eileen Gu

perutribune.com
 17 hours ago

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — If Eileen Gu’s latest performance is best gauged by how she came...

www.perutribune.com

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Tokyo Olympics
China
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
Boston Globe

Eileen Gu takes silver in the women’s freeski slopestyle

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — In a post-event interview, Eileen Gu was praised for grabbing “gold” with her final run. “Silver,” she ever-so-politely corrected. “Don’t tease me like that.”. By the slimmest of margins, too. The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China finished runner-up with...
perutribune.com

Eileen Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week.
perutribune.com

Swiss skier Odermatt handles expectations, wins Olympic gold

BEIJING (AP) — Blizzard conditions that made visibility nearly impossible. Overwhelming expectations. An early error that would have thrown a lesser skier off course. Then a 75-minute delay while he was holding the lead midway through the Olympic giant slalom. Marco Odermatt dealt with all that and more en...
perutribune.com

Papadakis, Cizeron claim Olympic ice dance gold in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record Monday, winning the Olympic gold medal that narrowly eluded them four years ago in Pyeongchang. The last figure skaters on the ice for the free dance, Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 points...
