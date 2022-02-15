County approves sale of surplus land to hospital

America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...
The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting settled with gun manufacturer Remington for $73 million. It's the first time a gun manufacturer is being held liable for a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste has more details.
NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about Donald Trump’s business practices are piling up. Whether the former president is forced to answer any of them could be decided in a matter of days. New York’s attorney general will go to court Thursday seeking to enforce a subpoena for Trump’s...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had decided to "partially withdraw" some troops gathered near Ukraine and said his country was ready for more talks with the West. His comments, offering a glimmer of hope that a diplomatic solution to the standoff might still be possible, came after...
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” sued Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers Tuesday alleging their “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints led directly to her death. At a...
The megadrought that has gripped the southwestern United States for the past 22 years is the worst since at least 800 A.D., according to a new study that examined shifts in water availability and soil moisture over the past 12 centuries. The research, which suggests that the past two decades...
