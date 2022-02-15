Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is “keeping his mind open” about the possibility of getting a Covid vaccine in the future.The Serbian has been engaged in a row over his vaccine status this year, which resulted in his deportation from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa ahead of the Australian Open.Djokovic insists he is not part of the anti-vax movement, but maintained he is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his “principles”.But the 34-year-old did not rule out getting the Covid-19 jab to pave the way for his future involvement in several tournaments around the world.Djokovic...

TENNIS ・ 20 HOURS AGO