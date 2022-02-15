ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

 21 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared...

Tennis World Usa

'That was not nice for Novak Djokovic', says former ATP star

After his expulsion from Australia and the consequent non-participation in the first slam of the season, it will be curious to understand what Novak Djokovic's schedule will be now in the coming months. Already some important tournaments are hinting that in order to participate it will be necessary to be vaccinated, so the Serbian champion is seriously in danger of missing other tournaments such as the Australian Open if his vaccination status does not change.
AFP

Djokovic 'not anti-vax' but would rather skip events than be forced into jab

World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a Covid jab. Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in January for the first Grand Slam of the year claiming he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.
Tennis World Usa

'We all see how Novak Djokovic wants...', says WTA player

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi is happy to see Novak Djokovic start his season in Dubai as he looks forward to the Serb playing the Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic was not allowed to play the Australian Open because he was not fully vaccinated. The Monte Carlo Masters, which starts on April...
SB Nation

Novak Djokovic is willing to keep missing Grand Slams if he has to be vaccinated

Novak Djokovic missed the Australian Open after the government forced him to leave after being dishonest about his prior Covid status and attempting to enter the country on a questionable medical exemption. Now he’s prepared to miss more tennis Grand Slams if it means he doesn’t have to get the vaccine.
Washington Times

Djokovic will skip tennis tournaments rather than get COVID-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic says he would rather miss the French Open and Wimbledon than receive a COVID-19 vaccine, dismissing his being denied entry into Australia to compete in the Australian Open last month. “I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘keeping mind open’ about being vaccinated in future

Novak Djokovic is “keeping his mind open” about the possibility of getting a Covid vaccine in the future.The Serbian has been engaged in a row over his vaccine status this year, which resulted in his deportation from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa ahead of the Australian Open.Djokovic insists he is not part of the anti-vax movement, but maintained he is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his “principles”.But the 34-year-old did not rule out getting the Covid-19 jab to pave the way for his future involvement in several tournaments around the world.Djokovic...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Novak Djokovic: Will skip majors if vaccine required

Novak Djokovic is holding firm on not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and said he will skip the rest of this season's Grand Slam tournaments if local mandates require vaccination. In an interview with BBC, his first since being deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open last month, Djokovic said...
theScore

Djokovic prepared to skip Grand Slams to avoid getting vaccinated

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Reaction from my colleagues 'hurt me a lot'

Watch Novak Djokovic describe how his time in a detention centre in Australia left him feeling "powerless" - and how the reaction from his tennis colleagues "really hurt" him. Speaking exclusively to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam winner reflected on being detained in Melbourne before the Australian Open last month.
