Marson International, WorkOne to host apprenticeship program, hiring event

A student and instructor in the Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Technology use Industry 4.0 training equipment. Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend-Elkhart Campus

ELKHART — Marson International has partnered with the Labs for Industry Futures and Transformation (LIFT) Network to launch U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Programs for the occupations of industrial maintenance mechanics and robotics technicians.

In addition to recruitment activities for the Registered Apprenticeship Opportunities, Marson will also partner with WorkOne of Northern Indiana to showcase additional job openings via the Feb. 23 on-site hiring event.