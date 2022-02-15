HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

In an unusual scheduling twist, Valentine’s Day falls immediately after Super Bowl Sunday this year. Brands are stepping up their offerings in order to get a piece of the spending pie, which the National Retail Federation estimates will be $23.9 billion this year, a 10% rise from last year and the second-highest year on record. A recent survey from research firm Numerator found that 52% of the consumers who celebrate Valentine’s Day plan to buy gifts. In addition, 36% of consumers are planning to dine out on Feb. 14, up from 17% last year, Numerator reported.
