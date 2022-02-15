ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

perutribune.com
 17 hours ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces James Harden’s All-Star Game Replacement

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcus#Glitter#Ap
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Hung Out With Star Quarterback On Sunday

Before Antonio Brown watched Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium with Kanye West, he hung out with a young standout quarterback. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on Instagram Sunday. The pair have been tight for a while, even working out together in the offseason.
NFL
Advertising Age

Brands seize on NBA All-Star Game and Valentine’s Day: The Week Ahead

In an unusual scheduling twist, Valentine’s Day falls immediately after Super Bowl Sunday this year. Brands are stepping up their offerings in order to get a piece of the spending pie, which the National Retail Federation estimates will be $23.9 billion this year, a 10% rise from last year and the second-highest year on record. A recent survey from research firm Numerator found that 52% of the consumers who celebrate Valentine’s Day plan to buy gifts. In addition, 36% of consumers are planning to dine out on Feb. 14, up from 17% last year, Numerator reported.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
perutribune.com

Twolves' Edwards joins rare crowd in reaching 2,500 points

Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.
NBA
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Cleveland.com

NBA All-Star Game’s Cleveland return is a full-circle moment for Aurora native Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Byron Spruell went to an unforgettable first game when he began his job as the NBA’s President of League Operations back in 2016. The Aurora High School graduate, who had spent the previous 20 years as a consultant at Deloitte, was in Cleveland the night the Cavaliers were given their championship rings after ending the city’s 52-year title drought.
NBA
vavel.com

Preview: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

One of the best weekends in the NBA season is just a few days away from getting started. The NBA has announced the rosters for the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which will be the first game of the weekend to be played. The game will be played at...
NBA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland gets ready for NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is celebrating its 75th Anniversary and bringing the NBA All-Star Game to Cleveland for its festivities. Cleveland has been gearing up for the BIG weekend for a long time, ready to cash in on a $100 million windfall when thousands converge on The Land this coming weekend.
NBA
perutribune.com

Peterson's double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson considered himself a defensive liability for most of his college career at Southern California. His confidence on offense had been shaken in the past week by two poor performances. Peterson shook off those doubts and asserted himself at both ends of the court...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy