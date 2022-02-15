ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Skinner’s first shutout leads Oilers past Sharks 3-0

By BEN ROSS - Associated Press
 20 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career...

NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 0

SAN JOSE, CA - Goaltender Stuart Skinner earned his first NHL shutout with a 20-save performance behind goals from Warren Foegele, Darnell Nurse, and Connor McDavid on Monday night in a 3-0 victory for the Oilers over the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers scored twice in 1:05 of the first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Dominating Win Over Sharks in Kane’s Return

After the Edmonton Oilers went 27 consecutive games without holding their opponents to one or zero goals, they’ve done so in consecutive games under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. The Oilers won in dominating fashion against a San Jose Sharks team that is also trying to climb back into the playoff picture 3-0.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Sharks for first time since signing with Oilers

Campbell, Maple Leafs try to get back on track; Kaprizov looks to stay hot for Wild. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Kane returns to...
NHL
Miami Herald

Skinner’s 4-goal game leads Sabres, extends Canadiens’ woes

Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff...
NHL
perutribune.com

Boldy's 1st career hat trick leads Wild past Red Wings 7-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA - Evander Kane will make his return to San Jose for the first time as a member of the Blue & Orange on Monday night when the Edmonton Oilers open back-to-back road games in California against the Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or...
NHL
perutribune.com

Slafkovsky, 17, among standout stars in hockey at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The best player so far in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is also the youngest. Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia is six weeks away from his 18th birthday and already drawing comparisons to Jaromir Jagr. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward is tied for the most goals at the Olympics with four. Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said Slafkovsky actually reminds him of New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Clark Gillies.
HOCKEY
NHL
ESPN

Edmonton Oilers beat Sharks in Evander Kane's return to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Monday night in Evander Kane's return to San Jose. Kane was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point but...
NHL
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Win Two More MPSF Weekly Honors

SAN JOSE, Calif.—San José State women's gymnasts Jada Mazury and Alexa Solomon were honored as the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast and Specialist of the Week, respectively, for their performances against Air Force last week. Jada Mazury, Jr., Calgary, Alberta. Won two event titles and the all-around title...
SAN JOSE, CA

