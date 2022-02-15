ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Rams might pay steep price for winning all-in bet

perutribune.com
 17 hours ago

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Von Miller on Nov. 1, they tweeted, “We’re all in,”...

www.perutribune.com

lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Super Bowl 56 score, recap: Rams drive to last-minute touchdown for thrilling 23-20 victory over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Matthew Stafford found star receiver Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 to play. But would the Bengals answer? Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald ensured Cincinnati wouldn’t when he wrapped up Burrow on 4th-and-1 to seal the win with 39 seconds to play.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
State
Missouri State
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford has hilarious pool celebration after Rams win Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a huge celebration at Disneyland on Monday to celebrate his Super Bowl 56 victory, but he started the day off with a less conventional celebration: a fully-clothed pool plunge. The jubilation was captured by his wife, Kelly Stafford, and went viral for the enjoyment of fans of the Rams. fans of Stafford, or fans of general comedy. Check out the video that she posted below:
NFL
NESN

Aaron Donald Reportedly Might Retire If Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald might call it a career after Super Bowl LVI. Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison reported that Donald could retire if Los Angeles wins the Lombardi Trophy. Donald, 30, largely is viewed as the best defensive player in the NFL and is the leader of the Rams’ excellent defense.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Von Miller
Person
John Malkovich
FOX Sports

Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope McVay, Donald want another

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay looked and sounded very much like somebody who had been up all night celebrating his first Super Bowl victory when the coach showed up early Monday morning to discuss his Los Angeles Rams' hometown coronation. “It's an incredible honor to be here,” McVay...
NFL
Pawhuska Journal

Super Bowl 56 live betting: Stafford to Kupp, Donald shine again for Rams' 23-20 win

The timing is sublime for bettors who've long adored the game and migrated to wager at both house parties and less-than-legal books before this year. But now that 30 states have legalized sports betting, the expectation is for record dollars to be wagered on this Super Bowl matchup between the underdog Cincinnati Bengals and hometown Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
NFL
#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
perutribune.com

Rams overcome injuries, dig deep in rally to win Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even the star-studded Los Angeles Rams have a limit to the number of injuries they can withstand, and they were all but out of playmakers in the second half of the Super Bowl. But the Rams still had MVP Cooper Kupp, and they still had...
NFL
Connersville News-Examiner

Analysis: Built to win now, Rams deliver a Super Bowl title

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Built to win now, the Los Angeles Rams delivered a shiny, new trophy for Tinseltown. With LeBron James dancing to the beat during a halftime show featuring hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Clayton Kershaw sitting in a crowd filled with Walk of Fame stars, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald joined L.A.‘s fraternity of champions.
NFL
Billings Gazette

Super Bowl 56 betting recap: Rams win helps sportsbooks avoid suffering big losses

Super Bowl 56 is in the books, a 23-30 Los Angeles Rams victory, and BetMGM is among the sportsbooks that dodged big-money losses from bets placed on the underdog. Late money flowed on the Cincinnati Bengals to the extent that PointsBet said the books would need the Rams to win and cover, and most books were pulling hard for Under 48.5 points.
GAMBLING
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 Rams free agents who likely won’t return after Super Bowl 56 victory

As we enter the 2022 NFL offseason, the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are in a precarious position. They surely want to bring as many players back from this year’s championship squad as they possibly can, but they are near the bottom of the league in available cap space. While there are a few moves the team can make that can get them some room to bring back a couple of their guys, there are still going to be more than a handful that the Rams simply cannot fit into their budget. We pointed out in an article earlier today which players we think the Rams should prioritize re-signing and now it is time to do the opposite. For this article, we broke down the three Rams free agents that the team is most likely to part ways with.
NFL

