NBA

Nets' Seth Curry: Keys Brooklyn win

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Curry accumulated 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Monday's...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Reacts To Seth's Trade To Nets: "I Had To Change My Favorite Team In My Phone To Get The Alerts From Philly To Brooklyn."

Thursday night's trade deadline featured a lot of high-profile trades. The biggest, by far, was the blockbuster deal that swapped James Harden with Ben Simmons. Former Sixers guard Seth Curry was also part of that trade, and will soon suit up for the Nets for the first time in his career. He seems excited enough to join his new team, but how does his brother feel?
NBA
SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
Person
Seth Curry
NBC Philadelphia

Steph Curry Says Seth Curry Caught in Nets-76ers Trade Crossfire

Steph says brother Seth caught in Nets-Sixers trade crossfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. While the Warriors stayed quiet at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers rocked the basketball world with a blockbuster deal centered around embattled stars James Harden and Ben Simmons. But...
NBA
#Brooklyn#Fg#Knicks
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Absent from injury report

Curry (trade pending) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game versus Sacramento. Curry missed Saturday's matchup with the Heat since the trade with Philadelphia had yet to be finalized, but it appears he'll make his debut for the Nets on Monday. Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is set to miss the next four games since the Nets have three games at home plus one on the road aginst the Knicks (where New York's vaccine mandate still applies), so Curry should immediately have a significant role in Brooklyn's backcourt. The 31-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.5 percent overall and 40.0 percent from deep in 45 games for Philadelphia prior to the trade.
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Seth Curry Lights Up The Kings

Since leaving Duke, Seth Curry has had a ridiculous NBA career. Keep in mind that he was a marginal NBA player from 2013 to 2015, spending G-League time with Santa Cruz Warriors and the Erie BayHawk before finally catching on with the Sacramento Kings in 2015. From there it’s been...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Seth Curry looking forward to his stint with Nets

Some of Seth Curry‘s family members may not have been pleased with Thursday’s trade that sent him from the Sixers to the Nets, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity in Brooklyn, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Curry, who is married to the daughter of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, was part of the price the Sixers had to pay to bring in James Harden.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Starting alongside Mills

Curry will start in his Nets debut Monday night against the Kings. Both Curry and Andre Drummond are in the starting five as they debut for the Nets after coming over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline. With Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (conditioning) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible) all sidelined, Curry could be counted on as perhaps the Nets' top offensive option Monday. All three of those players are likely to remain out Wednesday (at NYK) and Thursday (vs. WAS), so expect Curry to carry a heavy burden for the free-falling Nets heading into the All-Star break.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Seth Curry, Andre Drummond instantly impact the Nets

The NBA is a cold, cold business. While some players transcend the general business of day-to-day NBA life and become integral parts of a franchise’s decision making – think Kevin Durant in Brooklyn or Giannis Antetokounmpo – for most, the concept of long-term stability lasts only as long as the next star who wants out or the next six-game losing streak.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph loves Seth Curry's first Nets 3-pointer vs. Kings

Warriors star Steph Curry jokingly admitted Saturday night that he had to change the "favorite team" on his phone from the Philadelphia 76ers to Brooklyn Nets in light of his younger brother Seth being part of the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. And with the Warriors not playing the LA...
NBA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry joining Nets starting lineup Monday in debut

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will start on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. Curry and Andre Drummond will both join the starting five for their first game in Nets uniforms. Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, and Kessler Edwards round out the rest of Brooklyn's starting lineup on Monday. Cam Thomas will likely be the first guard off the bench. Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play on Monday due to his vaccination status.
NBA
NBA

