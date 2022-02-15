Nets' Seth Curry: Keys Brooklyn win

Curry (trade pending) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game versus Sacramento. Curry missed Saturday's matchup with the Heat since the trade with Philadelphia had yet to be finalized, but it appears he'll make his debut for the Nets on Monday. Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is set to miss the next four games since the Nets have three games at home plus one on the road aginst the Knicks (where New York's vaccine mandate still applies), so Curry should immediately have a significant role in Brooklyn's backcourt. The 31-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.5 percent overall and 40.0 percent from deep in 45 games for Philadelphia prior to the trade.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO