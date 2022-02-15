'Next Gen' car modernizes NASCAR, potentially levels field

The son of a legendary, trailblazing former NASCAR driver passed away earlier this week. Wendell Scott Jr., the son of former Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott, died this week. Tributes have been pouring in for the iconic NASCAR figure. The son of the legendary NASCAR driver was a key...
The 42nd and final driver on the entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 was confirmed on Monday. A few weeks ago, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle was reportedly sighted getting his seat fitted for the #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing, amid rumors that NY Racing Team would be making a return to the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this year.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson balanced a car seat on a suitcase while the thick strap from another bag pulled tight around his neck. Both his kids were spinning on the metal stanchions outside LAX and Larson couldn’t find the bus to the rental cars. “Just...
Richard Petty is widely regarded as the best NASCAR driver of all-time. The Petty legacy has lasted throughout generations, and with a recent driver announcement, it lives on. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is regarded as the “King” for inarguable reasons. His 200 wins are the most in Cup Series history, and his seven championships are tied for the most. He took the sport that is stock car racing to a whole new level and gave it of its most famous legends.
Even before NASCAR could iron out aerodynamic rules packages, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. had been hard at work preparing the new 18-inch tires for the car. The 18-inch bead diameter tires required construction changes and new tread compounds due to the tire’s lower profile sidewall and the changes to the car’s design and weight. In all, Goodyear has spent more than two years testing and developing the tire change to accompany the Next Gen car’s racing debut.
Here’s a fun fact: Daytona International Speedway is so big, it could fit 15 of Florida’s football, hockey, basketball and baseball stadiums.
In a graphic created by USA TODAY, it shows the following could all fit inside the speedway walls: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gators), Doak Campbell Stadium (Seminoles), the Bounce House (UCF),...
Any prevailing story line entering Daytona and the 2022 NASCAR season?. We have the usual handful of roster changes, including the arrival of Kaulig Racing to the Cup Series, as well as the bigger-name driver moves — Brad Keselowski to Jack Roush’s shop, Kurt Busch to 23XI, Austin Cindric to Penske, and Ryan Newman to the couch.
How will it look different? Drive different? Will it go faster or slower? How will the wrecks look? The drafting? Can you actually make a pass? And what about those pit stops?. Bottom line ... will this year's Daytona 500 look any different as NASCAR ushers in its Next Gen era? Will we recognize the field?
NASCAR’s oldest team dipped into the fountain of youth when it hired a driver whose age matches his car number. Wood Brothers Racing has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 1950 and won 99 races at the sport’s highest level. The revered outfit, which epitomizes experience and success, tabbed 21-year-old Harrison Burton to pilot its No. 21 Motorcraft Ford beginning this season.
Lexus has raced in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with its RC F since 2017, based on a road car platform that was never intended to race in the GT3 arena. Parent company Toyota unveiled its GR GT3 Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon last month. This new design isn’t based...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Country music star Trace Adkins will sing the national anthem prior to Sunday’s sold-out Daytona 500, NASCAR announced Tuesday. Daytona International Speedway is back to full capacity a year after the pandemic roughly limited attendance to 30,000 fans inside the sprawling facility that usually packs more than 100,000 NASCAR fans.
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – 2018 Daytona 500 Champion sat down with Carla Gebhart on Charlotte Sports Live to discuss everything from the Next Gen Car, the Daytona 500 to fatherhood. Dillion is entering his 10th season as the driver of the No. 3 car. Dillion also talked about the...
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. races to win and certainly has done his share the past five seasons. The 41-year-old hopes his late-career run isn’t entering the homestretch as the sport aims to modernize an antiquated race car featuring technology just as familiar to Truex’s 63-year-old father, a former driver.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski climbed out of his battered race car at the end of last year’s Daytona 500, yanked off one glove and threw it at the smoking heap of steel and sheet metal. He did the same with the other glove before pulling off his helmet, grabbing it by the chin strap and tossing another heater toward the mangled mess that had come to rest between the final two turns.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four days in the Arizona desert, particularly the weekend of the Phoenix Open, provided a clear reminder of what the PGA Tour has sorely needed. A sport best performed in silence is most entertaining when there is noise, as long as it's the right kind of noise.
BEIJING (AP) — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for. For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women's hockey. The matchup that has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night, with NBC providing live coverage.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to the threat of a rival league, the list of players keeps growing. British Open champion Collin Morikawa, the No. 2 player in the world, is the latest to say he's not interested. “As it goes to the Saudi stuff, I'm all...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Joe Johnson answered USA Basketball’s call again. A year removed from his last playing experience with the national team, the 40-year-old Johnson was among 12 players announced Tuesday as the roster for a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games later this month.
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
Comments / 0