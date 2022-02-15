'Next Gen' car modernizes NASCAR, potentially levels field

Richard Petty is widely regarded as the best NASCAR driver of all-time. The Petty legacy has lasted throughout generations, and with a recent driver announcement, it lives on. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is regarded as the “King” for inarguable reasons. His 200 wins are the most in Cup Series history, and his seven championships are tied for the most. He took the sport that is stock car racing to a whole new level and gave it of its most famous legends.

