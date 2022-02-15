A Mulch of Time

Insofar as one of the themes of this issue is travel, I thought I’d write a column about time travel. We are all quite familiar with stories about time travel. Doctor Who, 12 Monkeys, Back to the Future, The Time Machine, et al. So far as I know, the very first person to even think about traveling through time was H. G. Wells, in his story written in 1895. This kind of travel involves some machine that enables people to travel from one public time to another, in a short amount of personal time. These all seem to depend upon the Newtonian notion of Absolute Time, which exists independently of anything else and is like space in that you can move through it. I have argued in previous columns that this sort of time does not exist, but time travel stories still seem plausible.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO