Mouné: Preserving Lebanon in Marseille

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has now ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”In addition, France has made another change to its complex Covid rules for British travellers – dropping the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK to take a pre-departure test.These are the key questions and answers about travel...

TRAVEL ・ 7 HOURS AGO