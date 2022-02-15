ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Monday marked 22 years since the disappearance of Shelby 9-year-old

By Jesse Ullmann
WNCT
WNCT
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EISU_0eEjkAFi00

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A community is making another push to solve the mysterious disappearance of a nine-year-old girl in Shelby, 22 years ago Monday.

Monday marked 22 years since Asha Degree went missing in Shelby and in observance of the current circumstances of her unknown whereabouts, billboards have gone up in the area pleading for any new information, as well as a $45,000 reward that is being offered.

Asha was nine at the time she disappeared from her home in the middle of the night.

RELATED: What happened to Asha? 20 years later Cleveland County still looking for answers in 9-year-old’s disappearance

The FBI also released a podcast that focuses on the case.

According to the FBI, the father checked on her and her sister around 2:30 a.m. on February 14 in 2000. Around 6:30 a.m., Asha’s mother came into the room and she was not in the room. A call came into 911 from the family shortly thereafter reporting her missing.

As the day went on, the FBI says calls came in from ‘fairly credible witnesses’ saying they saw a young child walking along a highway around 4 a.m. One witness said they saw her enter a wooded area.

Officials say her bookbag was found about 16 months later in another county, about 20 miles away from where the highway is. There were items in her bookbag that did not belong to her, one detective said.

Anyone with information in the Cleveland County area specifically can call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822 or the FBI at 704-672-6100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
Shelby, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Iredell County K-9s sniff out more than 100 pounds of pot on I-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Big drug busts along Interstate-77. So far this year, several hundred pounds of marijuana have been found in cars in Iredell County. On Monday, a major bust consisting of 145 pounds of marijuana took place along the interstate. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has one of the largest […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

SC woman dies after vehicle strikes tree in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. Monday when a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling north […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WNCT

One-year-old run over by tractor

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent the young child to the hospital, according to officials. Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing […]
LANDRUM, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Former Navy engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty Monday afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy